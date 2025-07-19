One dead, two missing after group goes over Dillon Falls on Deschutes River

Published 9:06 pm Saturday, July 19, 2025

By Staff reports

Crews searched on Saturday for members of a party of six people who went over Dillon Falls on the Deschutes River. (Submitted photo/Deschutes County Sheriff's Office)

Search and rescue operation continues west of Bend

One person is dead and two others are missing after a group of six people went over Dillon Falls on the Deschutes River west of Bend on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded around 2:57 p.m. after Deschutes County 911 received a report of the incident. Three people were rescued from the river and taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend. One person was found dead at the scene. As of Saturday evening, two others remained missing.

Search and rescue crews from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Bend Fire & Rescue worked along the river into the evening. The search was expected to pause at sunset and resume Sunday morning if needed.

The Bend Police Department provided drone support, and AirLink assisted with an aerial search.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims to allow time for family notification.

Dillon Falls is a 15-foot waterfall followed by Class 5 whitewater rapids, and is considered dangerous to all but experts.In 2022,Maximillian Zelaya, 41, died while floating over Dillon Falls in an inner tube.In 2018, a popular blind athlete from Bend, Nancy Stevens, and her father lost control of their canoe in the waters above Dillon Falls resulting in her father’s death.
This article will be updated. 

A search and rescue team works to find members of a group of six people who went over Dillon Falls on the Deschutes River on Satruday. One died and two are missing. (Submitted photo/Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office)

