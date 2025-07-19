One person is dead and two others are missing after a group of six people went over Dillon Falls on the Deschutes River west of Bend on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded around 2:57 p.m. after Deschutes County 911 received a report of the incident. Three people were rescued from the river and taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend. One person was found dead at the scene. As of Saturday evening, two others remained missing.

Search and rescue crews from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Bend Fire & Rescue worked along the river into the evening. The search was expected to pause at sunset and resume Sunday morning if needed.

The Bend Police Department provided drone support, and AirLink assisted with an aerial search.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims to allow time for family notification.