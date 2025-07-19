Power, communication paralyzed by violent storms 100 years ago Published 9:00 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

100 YEARS AGO

For the week ending

July 26, 1925

Steel Viaduct Being Erected On Greenwood

Excavation in preparation for the substitution of a steel and concrete span for the dangerous wooden railroad viaduct over Greenwood avenue near Division street, is under way, and laying of forms for the first concrete pier will start soon.

The erection of the new viaduct is in charge of Ira Moore, foreman for Booth & Pomeroy, Portland construction firm which holds the contract, Moore has employed all local labor. The new viaduct will include two driveways, one on each side of the center pier which will be of steel with a concrete base. The side walls, back of the sidewalk on the south side and beyond the curb line on the north, will be of concrete, and the top will be of steel girders on which the rails will rest.

This will be a big improvement from both the standpoints of safety and appearance, over the present wooden viaduct with its four narrow apertures for street traffic.

Power and Communication Paralyzed in City by Violent Storms

The worst electrical storm in Bend’s history occurred between 2 and 2:30 o’clock this afternoon, accompanied by a near cloudburst which also came close to breaking all records. The rainfall amounted to half an inch.

The most serious results of the electrical storm were the blowing out of transformers and electrical machinery throughout the city, accompanied by the shutting down of all power lines for nearly an hour.

As a result of the storm, the Brooks-Scanlon plant will be closed down until tonight’s shift, if not longer. An electric bolt hit both mill A and mill B, damaging the transformer in mill B and hitting the power house of mill A.

Two hundred telephones in Bend were put out of commission, and the telephone system was in a chaotic condition for some time after the lightning strike.

75 YEARS AGO

For the week ending

July 26, 1950

Bend Juvenile Journalists Put Out Newspaper

When a handful of Bend youngsters decided last January to go into the newspaper business, their parents might have thought it was just another little game that would be soon forgotten. Now it seems that “The junior Journal” is a well established weekly in a field of its own, with the ninth issue of volume two just off the “press” this week.

The press incidentally is a second hand mimeograph, set up in the Junior Journal building in the back yard of the W.H. Myers home, on Congress. The editor and business manager, 10-year-old Hardy Myers Jr., cuts the stencils on his portable typewriter, gathers news, solicits advertising, and runs the mimeograph, with the help of his right-hand man, Peter Bevans, also 10, who is listed on the masthead as assistant editor and chief artist. The early choice of a career was a ‘natural’ for Peter, because his father, M. F. Bevans, is a member of The Bulletin’s mechanical department. Hardy’s father is general manager of The Shevlin-Hixon Company.

In addition to the editor and his assistant, the staff of the neighborhood paper includes Mary Pat Motoy, 11; Bruce Evers, 9; and Diane Bevans, 9 chief neighborhood news collector. Mary Pat is a reporter, and Bruce is listed on the masthead as staff photographer.

Included in the news is the observation that Dana Nelson has two new teeth. That William Crooks made a new sand box for his children, Fred Steinhouser’s treehouse was attacked by a group called the “The Savage Seven”, and Fritzi Massey, visiting from Salem, has started a junior fire department to serve Congress street, State street and Riverside boulevard, during his stay in Bend.

Band to Appear In Garden Setting

The Bend municipal band will serenade Rasmus Petersen, of the famed Petersen’s rock gardens, Sunday evening in the gardens, on the occasion of his birthday anniversary, Don P. Pence, director has announced.

The short concert will be presented at about 7:30 p.m., on the lawn in the picnic area. Preceding the music, band members and their families will gather there for a “covered dish” picnic. The potluck dinner is scheduled for 5 p.m.

50 YEARS AGO

For the week ending

July 26, 1975

New tennis courts to open

The Bend Parks and Recreation Department’s new Juniper Park tennis courts will be opened tomorrow morning with a brief ceremony at 7 o’clock. Bend Mayor Rod Smith will make a short speech before hitting the first ball across the net.

According to Vince Genna, director of the parks department, the early time for the ceremony was chosen to allow tennis buffs to attend on their way to work. Genna said the courts will be the first the city has owned since he has lived in Bend, and probably the first ever. They were constructed with the aid of a matching grant form the United States Bureau of Outdoor Recreation, which gets the money from fees for use of federal parks.

The total cost of the project, which was conceived three and a half years ago, was $58,000. Construction was to have been completed last fall, but the parks department decided to delay completion until June because the courts would have been subject to the abuses of winter before being of any use to the public.

The synthetic court surface will be sand colored in the inbounds area and grass green in the out-of-bounds area. The sand color will minimize the amount of grooming necessary, according to Genna, because dirt that may be tracked onto the courts will blend with the surface.

25 YEARS AGO

For the week ending

July 26, 2000

Founder of Bend kindergarten dies

Mable Eleanor Bowlus, the 92-year-old founder of the Jack and Jillville kindergarten in Bend, was a woman before her time.

“She did a lot of things early,” former dance student Karen Brooks said of the woman who helped cultivate her interest in music and physical activity. “She had this tumbling thing with canvas hooks and two pulleys attached to the ceiling so we could practice flips. She was a creative artist and a demanding trainer.”

Jeri Richards, Mrs. Bowlus’ daughter, remembers the story of a basketball team that was sent to Wichita, Kan., where her mother was working at the time, so she could teach them physical grace.

“She made an impression,” Richards said of her mother, who died Sunday. Mrs. Bowlus followed her father to Bend after he moved here in the early 1940s and built Bend’s First Christian Church, presiding as its first minister.

Mrs. Bowlus moved to Bend in 1946 with her husband, Francis “Jack” Bowlus. She opened her school and a dance studio in 1951 and retired in the mid-1970s. Brooks said she kept her sequined dance costumes and old cue cards as a reminder of the time she spent with Bowlus.

“She was a very artistic person as well as trainer,” Brooks said. “She would make a wonderful routine based on the student’s ability.” Richards said her mother included all the children regardless of ability.