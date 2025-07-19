Warm Springs fires prompt evacuations Published 7:01 pm Saturday, July 19, 2025

Two fires on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation have prompted evacuations and temporarily close U.S. Highway 26 on Saturday.

The highway has since reopened.

The Butte Creek fire was around 1,200 acres by 4 p.m. Saturday. It was first reported Friday night and prompted Level 3-GoNow evacuations in the community of Simnasho. Other nearby areas were at Level 1-Be Set and Level 2-Be ready.

The Greeley Heights Fire was around 900 acres and was causing Level 3-Go Now evacuations of the Mt. Jefferson Street area of Warm Springs.

Aerial resources were attacking the fires water and retardant drops, according to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Fire Management.

For current evacuation maps, visit here.