Cooler weather helps fire crews increase containment on Cram Fire Published 10:08 am Monday, July 21, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more The Cram Fire burns on Wednesday east of Madras. (Submitted photo) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more A helicopter drops flame retardant on the Cram Fire burning in Jefferson and Wasco counties on July 15, 2025. (InciWeb/U.S. Forest Service) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more The Cram Fire is burning in Wasco County. (Central Oregon Fire Info)

Improved weather conditions in Central Oregon over the weekend helped wildland firefighters increase containment lines around the massive Cram Fire, which has destroyed two homes in Jefferson County.

As of Monday the fire stood at 95,736 acres and had 73% containment, according to Simone Cordery-Cotter, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of State Fire Marshal.

The Cram fire, is the largest active wildfire in the lower 48 states, exploded in size last week when fueled by hot and dry winds. Dozens of homes were located in Level-3 Go Now evacuation area and three houses were destroyed.

The evacuation levels have dropped for some areas while sections around the fire remain under Level-3. The threat level fell over the weekend as temperature cooled and wind speeds decreased.

“We had a lot of great progress over the weekend. We had cooler weather, which allowed fire crews to put a little bit more containment on the map,” said Cordery-Cotter.

The fire has mainly burned ranchland and areas dominated by juniper trees. The containment line is primarily to the north and west, which provides a buffer between the fire and the City of Madras.

The southeastern corner of the fire — which is getting into steep and rugged timberland — remains its most active section.

Cordery-Cotter said in addition to the two destroyed homes, 14 other buildings also burned down, these included barns, outbuildings, storage sheds and other buildings for agricultural use. No state or federal infrastructure was destroyed by the fire.

As the fire threat subsides, crews that provide structural support were starting to demobilize Monday. Wildland crews are working active sections, mopping up hot spots and patrolling containment lines.

Increased humidity and a chance of rain Monday in the area will help crews as they fight the fire. Wind speeds are forecast to be 5 to 7 mph with gusts up to 12 mph, which is a break from last week’s blustery conditions that saw gusts up to 25 mph.

