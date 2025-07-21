No, you won’t need a permit to float the Deschutes in 2026 Published 9:00 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Despite rumors that permits will be required to float the Deschutes River in 2026, the Oregon State Marine board says the new regulations put in place by House Bill 2982 will not affect inner tubes.

“First and foremost, we want to reassure the float crowd that the permit requirements being implemented in 2026 do not apply to inner tubes,” said Ashely Massey from the Oregon State Marine Board. “The interpretation for enforcement purposes … does not include single inner tubes or single inner tubes tied together.”

Two-person inner tubes and other types of pool toys are also exempt, Massey confirmed.

House Bill 2982 passed in the Legislature this past session. Under its new rules starting in 2026, all paddlecraft regardless of length will be required to purchase and display a full Waterway Access Permit. The bill also increased permitting fees to $6 for a one-week permit, $20 for an annual permit and $35 for a two-year permit. Out of state permits also increased to $30. Businesses that rent paddlecraft will need to pay a $90 fee every two years in addition to $13 fee for each boat.

“The intent of the law is to raise revenue for boat inspection stations through expanding the permit requirements to non-motorized boats under 10 feet that can carry aquatic invasive species to other waterbodies. This includes kayaks, SUPs and rafts,” Massey said.

Previously, craft under 10 feet were exempted.

In the early season of 2026, Massey said that marine law enforcement will focus on education and issue warnings or citations at their discretion. Until the new regulations go into effect, paddle craft under 10 feet do not need a permit.

The permit fees support the state’s Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Program, which is meant to stop the spread of harmful non-native species, especially quagga and zebra mussels and the aquatic plant hydrilla. The program also targets Eurasian watermilfoil and the New Zealand mudsnail, according to the Maine Board.

Floating the Deschutes River is a popular pastime in Bend. Every year thousands of people rent or purchase inner tubes to float through the city starting at Riverbend Park and ending at Drake Park near Downtown Bend. The journey features sights from the Old Mill District and a small set of rapids maintained as a fish ladder and recreation route by the Bend Park & Recreation District.