Two still missing after going over Dillon Falls; one confirmed dead Published 9:28 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Recovery operations continued Monday morning in the search for two people who went over Dillon Falls on Saturday afternoon.

“What we know at this point is that there was a party of six people that were floating the Deschutes River above Dillon Falls and they essentially missed the last takeout point before the rapids and the water got swift,” said Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Carr. “One woman was found deceased in the water and then search and rescue operations were back searching (Monday) morning trying to locate the other two missing people.”

The identities of the survivors, deceased and missing were not released as of Monday. Carr also said that crews were not sure if the three who survived went over the falls, or were able to get out of the river before going over.

“I don’t know yet at this point … where the survivors specifically got out, but they they did somehow manage to survive,” he said.

Carr said it was also not clear what watercraft the group was using.

“The survivors were so distraught that detectives didn’t get a lot of good information,” he said.

Operations shifted to recovery rather than rescue after the first body was found and the three survivors were located on Saturday, Carr said. Involved in the effort are two drones deployed by the Bend Police Department, three cadaver dogs from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and 15 swiftwater rescue team members who are physically searching the area.

“Search and Rescue is feeling somewhat optimistic about locating the bodies just in terms of the searching and mapping they did yesterday,” Carr said. “I think today will indicate next steps. If the bodies aren’t located today, I’m sure there’s going to be a change in tactics.”

Dillon Falls is a 15-foot waterfall on the Deschutes River that is followed by Class 5 whitewater rapids. Although some people float the section above the falls in inner tubes, the whitewater section is considered dangerous to all but experts. In 2022, Maximillian Zelaya, 41, died while floating over Dillon Falls in an innertube. In 2018, a popular blind athlete from Bend, Nancy Stevens, and her father lost control of their canoe in the waters above Dillon Falls, resulting in her father’s death.