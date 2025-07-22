Downtown Bend ‘parklets’ face scrutiny from some business owners Published 5:45 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Survey shows mixed opinions on outdoor seating areas

The street seating areas that some restaurants have outside their businesses have some in downtown Bend calling for a review of the city laws overseeing them.

Those businesses fear the parklets, which consume two parking spaces each, are cutting into downtown parking and keeping shoppers away. It’s a perception, but given the challenges facing businesses stemming from challenging economic forces, it’s worth reviewing, said Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler.

“I want to focus on helping small businesses facing those issues stay open right now,” Kebler said. “The parklet program was made permanent by the council in recognition of how it helps small business keep more employees employed and creates street life and foot traffic that benefits the public and business both.”

In a recent survey of downtown merchants, 49.6% of the 124 respondents said that the parklets have affected the traffic to their business. The survey was conducted by the Downtown Bend Business Association. About a third of the respondents were retailers and about 12% were restaurant owners. Most did not have a parklet, according to the survey.

Yet, more than half of the business owners who responded to the survey said they oppose the parklets.

The city created the parklets during the pandemic in 2020 as a way to jumpstart businesses affected by pandemic-related restrictions. They gave businesses like restaurants outdoor seating, distant from others, so more customers could be served. It appeared that they were successful and the city made the parklet program permanent in 2022. The city allocated a maximum of 5% of the on-street parking spaces for parklet use. About 30 spaces are occupied now for parklet operations, according to the city with more still open for interested businesses. Licenses are good for a year and are granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Businesses pay the city a fee to use the parking spaces that extend their business and must obtain a sidewalk cafe license as well. Even with the number of parklets currently permitted by the city, parking doesn’t appear to be an issue.

Kebler said the city is seeing the same amount of parking use this year as last and that the garage is consistently underused. The city, however, is in the process of reviewing the program with an eye toward making modifications for the 2026-27 biennium, said Cyrus Mooney, Bend business development manager.

“Parklets provide an economic advantage to a restaurant as customers naturally enjoy sitting outside when the weather is nice,” said Roger Worthington, owner of Worthy Brewing, which owns a cafe downtown on NW Brooks Street. “They should be equally available to all merchants and the price of the rental should reflect the possible loss of revenue to the city from fewer parking spaces.”

Tom Beans, owner of Dudley’s Bookshop Cafe on NW Minnesota Avenue, says the parklets have left just one parking space on his half a block. But the parklets are not really the problem.

“I don’t feel they’re inherently the problem. It’s a perception problem that it’s hard to find parking in the garage.”

Parklets are quite popular among customers, said Mac McDonald, a co-owner of The Lemon Tree in downtown Bend. About 10% of the restaurant’s daily revenues come because of the ability for customers to sit outside, McDonald said.

“I thank the city for creating them during COVID-19,” McDonald said. “It helped us stay alive. The parklet is an integral part of our business. We tied ours into our restaurant design with the lemon theme. “

About Suzanne Roig Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog, Pono, out on hikes. She can be reached at 541-633-2117, suzanne.roig@bendbulletin.com. More by Suzanne