Rock ‘n’ roll is alive in Bend this weekend Published 5:21 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

There has been a persistent narrative over the past several years that rock ‘n’ roll as we knew it — electric guitars, plugged-in amplifiers, quick tempos and high volume — is dead.

Within the context of popular music, that may be true; rock bands are few and far between on pop charts and pop radio these days. Among those audiences — and younger people in general — interest in rock ‘n’ roll has all but disappeared in favor of the now-dominant genres of hip-hop and pop music.

But rock ‘n’ roll isn’t truly dead, of course. It has just moved into the shadows and corners of the underground, where it can be as loud and rebellious and ugly (or pretty) as it wants to be. There are plenty of opportunities to witness live rock music in Central Oregon each week; here are three happening this weekend that are worth highlighting:

Teenage Bottlerocket

After 15 years of releasing albums through the legendary punk label Fat Wreck Chords, Wyoming pop-punk giants Teenage Bottlerocket have moved to Pirates Press for their new one, “Ready To Roll,” out in September. It delivers more of Ramones-y, humor-forward pop-punk that has made this band one of the genre’s best over the past couple of decades.

“Making this record reminded us why we started Teenage Bottlerocket in the first place: to play fast, have fun, and make music that brings people together,” the band writes. “No distractions. No overthinking. Just four friends doing what we love.”

On Friday, the band will play Silver Moon Brewing, with Oregon’s own pop-punk giants, Broadway Calls, opening. Broadway Calls rules, too, by the way. Two great bands on one bill! 7:30 p.m. Friday, doors open 7 p.m. $21.91, Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, silvermoonbrewing.com.

Mizmor

The next night at Silver Moon features a bill headlined by an act that might just be the exact antithesis of Teenage Bottlerocket. It’s called Mizmor — a project helmed by a musician named A.L.N., who creates some of the most striking depressive doom metal on the planet. Mizmor’s albums are, as I wrote for Bandcamp Daily in 2022, “seething, slow-motion pileups of abrasive riffs, quiet acoustic passages, and suffocating despair.”

Earlier this year, Mizmor released a crushingly heavy collaborative album with the Salem-based musician known as Hell, and more recently, he “lightened up” a bit with the release of “Mnemonic: Ambient Mosaic,” a collection of early recordings that A.L.N. “transformed into nostalgic drone-scapes.” Opening this show will be two good local bands: Sludge-doomers Vacancy Floor and grindcore punks Weapon World. 8 p.m. Saturday, doors open 7 p.m., $15 in advance, $18 at the door, Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, silvermoonbrewing.com.

Milk For The Angry

We’ve covered bouncy, funny pop-punk and blackened depressive doom metal … now let’s zoom over to another wing of the rock ‘n’ roll universe, where bubbly Beatles melodies, candy-colored synths and acid-frazzled whimsy rule the day: It’s psychedelic pop-rock time!

A band named Milk For The Angry sounds like it could be kind of aggressive, but these San Franciscans make effervescent psych-pop that comes down on the cuddlier side of California’s garage-rock fault line, directly across from heavier acts like Ty Segall and Meatbodies. Milk For The Angry’s new album “Powder Trails On Fire” is, according to ThoughtsWordsAction.com, “a brilliant blend of color, fuzz, and harmony that lifts off from the first note and never truly lands” and “tightly structured yet wild in some hypnotic, addictive, irresistible way.” Sounds pretty good! Opening will be Bend’s own psych-pop perfectos, The Color Study. 6-9 p.m. Saturday, free, Bevel Beer, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend.