Tribute band series kicks off with Roll On at Hardtails in Sisters Published 11:45 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Never say never, I suppose, but your chances of seeing The Rolling Stones live in Central Oregon anytime soon seem pretty slim.

The Allman Brothers? Led Zeppelin? Even calling your chances “pretty slim” would be optimistic.

But that doesn’t mean you can enjoy an evening of their music! Tribute bands are everywhere these days, and that’s especially true at Hardtails Bar and Grill in Sisters, which has hosted concert series focused on tributes over the past several summers.

This year’s series kicks off with Roll On, a tribute to the great country band Alabama, known for its traditional sound, vocal harmonies and string of No. 1 hits: “Mountain Music,” “Dixieland Delight,” “Tennessee River,” “If You’re Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band)” and so on.

Based in the Portland area, Roll On is widely considered one of the best Alabama tributes in the country. Visit their website, alabamatributeband.com, to watch video of them closely approximating the timeless Alabama experience.

Roll On will play Hardtails on Saturday, and the rest of the venue’s lineup looks like this:

Aug. 9 — One Way Out (The Allman Brothers)

Aug. 16 — The Rolling Tones (The Rolling Stones)

Aug. 23 — Major Dudes (Steely Dan)

Aug. 30 — Valhalla (Led Zeppelin)

Tickets are available at bendticket.com.

Roll On, a tribute to Alabama: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 26, $20, Hardtails Bar and Grill, 175 N. Larch Street, Sisters, hardtailsdivebarandgrill.com.