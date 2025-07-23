7 new food trucks you may have missed in Central Oregon Published 10:30 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Central Oregon’s food cart scene is ever-changing, with new carts constantly opening, closing and relocating. It can be tough to keep track of all the new options.

To help you plan your next outdoor summer meal, here’s a roundup of recently opened food trucks.

1. I Heart Ceviche

A new food cart focused entirely on ceviche, Peru’s traditional dish, opened earlier this month at GoodLife Brewing Co. I Heart Ceviche serves classic fish, shrimp and tequila tofu ceviche with a pico de gallo base and plantain chips on the side. All of its ceviche is naturally gluten-free and a discount is offered for first responders, military personnel and veterans.

1-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; GoodLife Brewing Co., 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; $12 or two for $20; @i_heart_ceviche

2. The Original Peruvian Food & Mini Market

Another new truck offering Peruvian cuisine is The Original Peruvian Food & Mini Market along Highway 97 in Redmond. Customers order from photos of menu offerings inside a mini market stocked with Peruvian products. Then, traditional dishes are prepared in the cart outside, some of which include lomo saltado (sauteed beef served with fries and rice), pollo a la brasa (rotisserie chicken marinated with Peruvian spices and served with fries and salad) and of course, ceviche.

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 1530 S Highway 97, Redmond; theoriginalperuvianfood.com or 541-460-0144

3. Chonies Pizza

Chonies Pizza first rolled out its pies late last year at Van Henion Brewing Co. It specializes in pies made with pinsa dough, a type of Italian flatbread that dates back to ancient Rome and has a distinct airy texture due to a variation of flours and longer fermentation process. It also offers Detroit-style pizzas, Bavarian pretzels, meatball and Italian sandwiches and specials. Cauliflower crust is available for an additional $2.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; Van Henion Brewing Co., 63067 Plateau Drive, Bend; $13-$17 per medium pizza; @chonies_pizza

4. Shark Mouth Fajitas

New fajita food cart Shark Mouth Fajitas is now open select days at Terranaut Beer. The name doesn’t just sound good; it’s connected to a dedication to help great white sharks. According to its Instagram page, 2% of annual sales will be donated to the preservation and research of the species. Beef, chicken and vegetable fajitas are available, served with cheese crema and housemade chips.

Wednesday and Friday-Sunday at Terranaut Beer, 20750 High Desert Lane #106, Bend and pop-up events; $12-$17 for two fajitas; @sharkmouthfajitas

5. The Lost Texan

Another food cart specializing in fajitas is The Lost Texan outside CrossCut Warming Hut No. 5, which opened over the spring. The Tex-Mex concept is by the same owner as Queso in Your Face-O, Cliff Abrahams, with mostly the same fare. It’s a nod to Central Texas, where Abrahams and his wife spent 11 years. And last month, it introduced a new weekly pop-up on Tuesdays with smoked barbecue.

Noon-9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, noon-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday; Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5, 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend; $4-$5 tacos, $18-$24 fajitas and $14-$21 nachos; facebook.com/bendqueso or 8handshospitality.com

6. The Dominican

Dominican food is finally available in Bend, thanks to the food truck by Trisha and Robert De Los Santos. The couple opened the cart earlier this year at the Dogwood at the Pine Shed to offer a slice of home in Central Oregon, after Robert missed the empanadas, marinated meats, tostones and yucca of the Dominican Republic. Samples are often available and the menu is split between traditional plates and American favorites with Dominican flair to offer a middle ground between the two cuisines.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; Dogwood at the Pine Shed, 821 NE Second St., Bend; $12-$17 per entree; thedominicanfoodcart.com or 458-256-1993

7. The Secret Waffle Society

A quirky food truck selling stuffed waffles opened on the corner of Greendwood Avenue and Bond Street earlier this year. It’s owned and operated by Air Force veterans, Cassandra Donohoe and Zeus, who make both savory and sweet versions of the long, oblong waffles, which are similar in shape to a Twinkie. The couple offers discounts to veterans, first responders, budtenders and teachers. It’s also worth stopping to take in the hand-drawn decorations on the truck while ordering, as the more you look, the more you’ll see.

8 a.m.-noon Wednesday-Sunday; 1101 NW Bond St., Bend; $2.75-$6; @swsbend