Bulletin staff honored with 10 Oregon journalism awards
Published 8:03 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025
The Bulletin staff won 10 awards from the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association’s yearly Associate Newspaper Contest, in reporting and news and sports photography. The winners were announced Friday.
Reporter Clayton Franke won first place in Best Enterprise Reporting for a piece on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs’ permanent supportive housing complex for tribal members and reporter Suzanne Roig won third place in the same category for a piece on a man who, after surviving the Bend Safeway shooting, advocated for gun control. Roig also won second place for Best Feature Story General for a piece about a Bend family working to overcome the stigma around a family member’s overdose death.
Reporter Noemi Arellano-Summer won second place for Best Educational Coverage for a piece on Central Oregon Community College’s 75-year history.
Features reporter Janay Wright won third place in Best Lifestyle Coverage for a piece on the rebranding of a cheesecake food cart.
Photographer Joe Kline won first and third place in Best Feature Photo for photos of a cold plunge and the Deschutes River. He also won first place in Best Sports Photo for photo of a Summit High boys basketball game.
Photographer Dean Guernsey won first and third place for Best News Photo for photos of Mark Hipple at his homeless camp in Dirt World and of the El Sancho Taco Shop fire.