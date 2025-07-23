Bulletin staff honored with 10 Oregon journalism awards Published 8:03 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Karl Schmidt kayaks through rapids in the Dillon Falls stretch of the Deschutes River on Friday near Bend. 08/23/24 (Joe Kline/The Bulletin) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Members of the Wim Hof Method Community Cold Plunge group celebrate the end their session in the Deschutes River with a group hug on Friday near First Street Rapids Park in Bend. The group meets weekly to plunge into cold water together. 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Summit fans and teammates pile on the court on top of Mac Bledsoe (center, mouth open) after his game-winning basket in the final seconds of the OSAA/On Point Community Credit Union 5A boys State Championship game against Wilsonville on Saturday at Linfield University in McMinnville. 03/09/24 (Joe Kline/The Bulletin)

The Bulletin staff won 10 awards from the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association’s yearly Associate Newspaper Contest, in reporting and news and sports photography. The winners were announced Friday.

Reporter Clayton Franke won first place in Best Enterprise Reporting for a piece on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs’ permanent supportive housing complex for tribal members and reporter Suzanne Roig won third place in the same category for a piece on a man who, after surviving the Bend Safeway shooting, advocated for gun control. Roig also won second place for Best Feature Story General for a piece about a Bend family working to overcome the stigma around a family member’s overdose death.

Reporter Noemi Arellano-Summer won second place for Best Educational Coverage for a piece on Central Oregon Community College’s 75-year history.

Features reporter Janay Wright won third place in Best Lifestyle Coverage for a piece on the rebranding of a cheesecake food cart.

Photographer Joe Kline won first and third place in Best Feature Photo for photos of a cold plunge and the Deschutes River. He also won first place in Best Sports Photo for photo of a Summit High boys basketball game.

Photographer Dean Guernsey won first and third place for Best News Photo for photos of Mark Hipple at his homeless camp in Dirt World and of the El Sancho Taco Shop fire.

About Noemi Arellano-Summer
Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth and families reporter at the Bulletin.