Column: The summertime mysteries of Bend Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Summer in Bend is full of marvels: postcard-worthy sunsets, warm breezes, cool evenings, well-fed mosquitoes, occasionally smoke-free skies and outdoor influencers.

But where there are marvels, there may also be concurrent or related, mysteries. Take the cool evenings, for example: Central Oregon nights provide free air-conditioning for those who know how to open a window and turn on a fan, so why do people with clanking, whining overworked compressors, run their central air day (when they’re often at work) and night (when it is often in the 50s out)?

I don’t know. It’s a mystery.

That’s just one example. Mysteries abound in Bend.

It’s too nice out to complain, but you can certainly ponder life’s local mysteries. You may have some of your own pet enigmas you ruminate on while sitting in traffic, hiking, or waiting in line at your favorite coffee shop, where along with your order, you’ll be asked what fun plans you have in the transaction’s aftermath, so be prepared.

Below are but a few mysteries off the top of this columnist’s head along with some pulled from the minds of coworkers at The Bulletin in no particular order.

Theoretically speaking, how might one get the opportunity to pet or cuddle a rock chuck?

Do people who don’t pick up their dog’s excrement ever pass by again and notice how it takes approximately 3,000 years for it to biodegrade in the High Desert?

Where are the public restrooms in downtown Bend? Shouldn’t someone have cut out the middle manager and made an app that shares key codes to bathrooms by now?

Do hummingbird moths ever get imposter syndrome around actual hummingbirds?

Why can’t we have homegrown raspberries year-round?

Speaking of the growing season, is it long enough for the neck-level tree limb in front of my neighbor’s house to reach completely across the sidewalk before some pedestrian cuts or snaps it off? Time will tell.

The Case of the Missing Turn Signal: With the high volume of traffic in Bend in the summer, will more drivers begin to understand how using their turn signals when exiting roundabout helps keep things moving? It’s hardly a major epiphany when you’re obviously taking advantage of other people’s exit signals when entering.

Speaking of signals: When did people stop signaling when zipper merging at roads like southbound Bond and Empire eastbound where they narrow from two lanes to one? It’s still a lane change. And just to review for you last-second signalers, the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles says you’re supposed to turn on your indicator at least 100 feet before a lane change or turn, not 100 millimeters. For reference, 100 feet is roughly the equivalent of 2.5 Class A Motorhomes.

Speaking of Class A Motorhomes: Why do so many people travel to Central Oregon in RVs larger than most starter apartments? Can we stop calling it “camping”? It just seems like there should be a different name for when you have a satellite dish and big-screen TV vs. sleeping sleeping bag, on the ground, in a tent.

How many more articles and top 10 lists about the nature, splendor, stillness and “ruggedly beautiful oasis of seriously fun activities, food and beverages” around Central Oregon and Bend will be shared by CNN, National Geographic and other news organizations before Labor Day?

Will the owners of cars still sneaking around on studded tires get their summer tires back on before Nov. 1? How many of them have received the $165 fine for having them on after April 1?

How patient do residents have to be with spatially unaware tourists causing aisle gridlock in the grocery stores they know by heart?

Do baristas actually care whether you have any fun plans, or is that just part of the training? And why are they surprised when I never want iced coffee? Coffee is meant to be consumed hot.

What would be just punishment for midnight fireworks bandits and those very secure guys speeding around in the wee hours, emitting noise pollution with their modified mufflers on their cars? At least there are some epic rants on Reddit about the loud mufflers.

How is it possible there are people who prefer cold, wet winter over sunny, frolicking summer?

Sigh. Questions, we have plenty. Answers? Not so much. What are some of the things summer has you wondering about? Send them to me at david.jasper@bendbulletin.com.

About David Jasper David Jasper is features editor and a columnist for The Bulletin, where he's worked since 2001. He can be reached at 541-383-0349 or David.Jasper@bendbulletin.com. More by David