Editorial: Enforcing new lottery law worth the challenge Published 9:15 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Lottery winners in Oregon will soon be able to remain anonymous, which lottery winners may appreciate very much.

Winners also will be forbidden from transferring their winning ticket to someone else, which some may not appreciate very much. We do.

People can transfer their ticket to someone else for very good reasons. They may not want the inconvenience of having to pick up the winnings, for instance. Some businesses and individuals have made providing that service their business.

But it’s the reasons some people might want to use such a service that can get sketchy, as The Oregonian detailed last year. Owe child support? Let somebody else collect the winnings and a person who owes back child support could dodge having to pay. It could also be done to facilitate money laundering, to avoid taxes, perhaps.

The problem will be enforcement. How is the state going to know if someone really bought the ticket or transferred it? How do you prove you bought a ticket? Other states have been able to catch people. It’s not easy. That doesn’t mean the change in the law wasn’t worth it to stop some shady behavior. The Oregon Lottery Commission is scheduled to discuss how the new laws will be enforced on Friday.