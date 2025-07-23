Go! & Do: Bend-area things to do for July 24-30 Published 9:00 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Arts

Thursday 7/24

Glass Open Studio: If you have taken a glass class at DIYcave come back and use our tools to practice what you learned with the help of an instructor; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $45, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 909 SE Armour Road, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Friday 7/25

Baduku and Bahuru Marimba Bands: The bands will play a variety of original works and cover music that range from native cultural pieces to ’80s rock classics; 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; free; La Pine Public Library, 16425 First St., La Pine; dpl.libnet.info.

Fourth Friday Artwalk: Meet artists and enjoy beautiful art, good company, music, demonstrations, plus sponsor food venues for during and following the artwalk; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Sisters Oregon, 222 West Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersartsassociation.org or 541-719-8581.

Smiley Design Art & Craft Sale: Art and crafts sale featuring pottery, woodworking, printmaking, jewelry, small paintings and more; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Smiley Design, 443 NW Delaware Ave., Bend; 541-382-8406.

Saturday 7/26

Introduction to Natural Dyes — From Seed to Color: Using pre-mordanted fibers, this workshop will focus on the basics of natural dyes, participants will leave with one finished textile and a natural dye journal; 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; $200; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Smiley Design Art & Craft Sale: Art and crafts sale featuring pottery, woodworking, printmaking, jewelry, small paintings and more; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Smiley Design, 443 NW Delaware Ave., Bend; 541-382-8406.

Sunday 7/27

Smiley Design Art & Craft Sale: Art and crafts sale featuring pottery, woodworking, printmaking, jewelry, small paintings and more; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Smiley Design, 443 NW Delaware Ave., Bend; 541-382-8406.

Tuesday 7/29

Beatles vs Stones — A Musical Showdown: The two greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time face off; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $63 online (plus $6 historic preservation fee); Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Watercolor Pet Portraits: Create a fun portrait of your pet, beginners welcome, materials provided; 1-2:30 p.m.; free, registration is required; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1070.

Wednesday 7/30

Open Studio: Presenters for this event include interdisciplinary artist Jazmyn Crosby, multidisciplinary artist Barbara Holmes, multidisciplinary artist Scott Kildall and multimedia artist Ketzia Schoneberg; 4-6 p.m.; free; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Rushadicus the Cello Goblin: A one-man, immersive, improvisational show; 7-10 p.m.; $10 online, $15 at door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Theater & Dance

Thursday 7/24

Voiceless — A Musical: The show was created by Bend-based composer and vocal coach Deena Kamm and comedy writer and professor Anne Fenn; 7-10 p.m.; $30 online, $35 at door; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; etcbend.org.

Friday 7/25

Salsa Dancing: Latin Dance Bend will give a free lesson 6-6:30 p.m., then DJ Solo spins the beats to keep the dancing hot, seasoned pro or a beginner, everyone is welcome; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Too Darn Hot — A Musical Theater Revue: This revue weaves together iconic numbers from beloved musicals past and present, brought to life by a cast of local students ages 11-18; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Voiceless — A Musical: The show was created by Bend-based composer and vocal coach Deena Kamm and comedy writer and professor Anne Fenn; 7-10 p.m.; $30 online, $35 at door; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; etcbend.org.

Saturday 7/26

Too Darn Hot — A Musical Theater Revue: This revue weaves together iconic numbers from beloved musicals past and present, brought to life by a cast of local students ages 11-18; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Voiceless — A Musical: The show was created by Bend-based composer and vocal coach Deena Kamm and comedy writer and professor Anne Fenn; 2-5 p.m. and 7-10 p.m.; $30 online, $35 at door; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; etcbend.org.

Sunday 7/27

Voiceless — A Musical: The show was created by Bend-based composer and vocal coach Deena Kamm and comedy writer and professor Anne Fenn; 2-5 p.m.; $30; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; etcbend.org.

Tuesday 7/29

Bend Ecstatic Dance: A weekly journey into free-form movement with music curation, a no-booze and no-shoes venue, no experience required, no dance instructions given; 7:45-10 p.m.; $15-$25; Boys and Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; ecstaticbend.com or 541-639-9695.

Wednesday 7/30

Argentine Tango Classes and Social Dancing: Beginner four-week progressive series; $5 práctica; classes are $45 for a bundle of four; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/tangoinbend or 901-550-5671.

Comedy

Friday 7/25

Comedy Open Mic: Comedy open mic, free to watch, free to perform, sign up at 7:30 p.m., starts 8 p.m.; 8-9 p.m.; free; Cheba Hut — Bend Westside, 288 SW Simpson Ave. L, Bend; katyipock.my.canva.site or 541-388-8400.

Sunday 7/27

Comedy: Local comedians will perform; 6-7:30 p.m.; $10 online, $15 at door; Stars Cabaret, 197 NE Third St., Bend; bendticket.com or 541-388-4081.

Monday 7/28

Beertown Comedy Open Mic: free to watch, free to perform, sign-ups at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beertowncomedy.com or 541-388-8331.

Books

Friday 7/25

“Tilt,” by Emma Pattee: The author will discuss the new book; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.

Saturday 7/26

Tim Maddox Book Signing: Author will be in store for signings and discussion; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free, books available for purchase; Barnes & Noble Bend, U.S. Highway 20, Bend; stores.barnesandnoble.com or 541-318-7242.

Monday 7/28

Out of This World Book Club: Meets every fourth Monday to discuss science fiction literature; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.

Tuesday 7/29

Sisters Leadership Book Club: The group will be discussing “Rising Strong,” by Brene Brown; 5:30-7 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Think Wild Story Time: Think Wild is visiting from Bend to share a special storytime about wildlife conservation; 10-11 a.m.; free; Jefferson County Library, 134 SE E St., Madras; jcld.org or 541-475-3351.

Sports & Outdoors

Outdoor Yoga Classes: Join for all-levels outdoor yoga flow classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $22; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Thursday 7/24

Farm Volunteer Day: Help out on the farm; 9-11 a.m.; free, sign up online; Seed to Table Farm, East Black Butte Avenue and North Dee Wright Street, Sisters; seedtotableoregon.org or 541-201-0152.

MX-13 Jump Show: Watch the motorcyclists jump; 5-8 p.m.; Wild Ride Brewing — Prineville, 1500 NE Third St., Prineville; wildridebrew.com or 541-903-8130.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Friday 7/25

Balloons Over Bend: This three-day event will feature morning balloon launches from R. E. Jewell Elementary that are free to attend and a paid night glow festival on Friday at COCC; 6 a.m.; Jewell Elementary School, 20550 Murphy Road, Bend; balloonsoverbend.com or 541-355-2100.

Creekside Yoga: Every Friday evening this summer; 5-6 p.m.; $25; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.

Riverside Yoga + Wine: Come solo or bring a friend — feel centered, connect with others, adults 21+ only; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $40; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Sunset Yoga at Smith Rock: Move, breathe and connect in one of Oregon’s most beautiful locations, all are invited to stay after for a N/A drink and community connection, all levels welcome, limited spots; 6:30-8 p.m.; $26 includes outdoor yoga mat, yoga props, one N/A beverage; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.

Saturday 7/26

Balloons Over Bend: This three-day event will feature morning balloon launches from R. E. Jewell Elementary that are free to attend, and a paid night glow festival on Friday at COCC; 6 a.m.; Jewell Elementary School, 20550 Murphy Road, Bend; balloonsoverbend.com or 541-355-2100.

Central Oregon Badminton: All levels are welcome from beginner to experienced, instruction, racquets, birdies provided; 6-8 p.m.; $10 children under 13 free; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend.

Firewise Native Plant Gardening in Central Oregon: Learn how to create and maintain beautiful, resilient landscapes that are both firewise and ecologically beneficial; noon-1:30 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; bit.ly or 541-639-4776.

Nature Kids — Interesting Insects: Join Karen Walsh for Nature Kids, family nature walks in Bend and at land trust’s preserves; 9:30-11 a.m.; free; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Sunday 7/27

Balloons Over Bend: This three-day event will feature morning balloon launches from R. E. Jewell Elementary that are free to attend, and a paid night glow festival on Friday at COCC; 6 a.m.; Jewell Elementary School, 20550 Murphy Road, Bend; balloonsoverbend.com or 541-355-2100.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Monday 7/28

Silent Disco Outdoor Yoga: A weekly silent disco outdoor yoga series featuring weekly art, healing and music collabs that celebrate Bend’s creative spirit; 5-6:30 p.m.; $30 suggested donation, pay-what-you-can; Hanai, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; preshowflowwithsoultrip.eventbrite.com.

Summer Skills Baseball Camps with MacDougall Training: Learn and practice skills, run by elite coaches who understand that baseball is about a combination of skills and fun; 9 a.m.-noon; $60/day ages 8-10, $100/day ages 11-13, packages available; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; macdougallbaseball.com.

Tuesday 7/29

Outdoor Yoga Classes: All-levels outdoor yoga flow classes offering sun salutations and creative yoga sequences in the fresh air; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $22; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Radio Garden Walk at Pine Meadow Ranch: Explore the grounds of PMRCAA with an FM Radio, encountering transmissions with reflections from the artist. Jazmyn’s reflections will focus on connecting with the non-human life on The Ranch.; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $10; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Rd, Sisters; eventbrite.com or 541-904-0700.

Summer Skills Baseball Camps with MacDougall Training: Learn and practice skills, run by elite coaches who understand that baseball is about a combination of skills and fun; 9 a.m.-noon; $60/day ages 8-10, $100/day ages 11-13, packages available; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; macdougallbaseball.com.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 7/30

Summer Skills Baseball Camps with MacDougall Training: Learn and practice skills, run by elite coaches who understand that baseball is about a combination of skills and fun; 9 a.m.-noon; $60/day ages 8-10, $100/day ages 11-13, packages available; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; macdougallbaseball.com.

Vinyasa in Drake Park: 60-minute Vinyasa class set to modern music in Drake Park; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $10; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; instagram.com/shapes.of.sound.

Kids & Family

Thursday 7/24

Farmers Market: Shop a wide variety of fresh, farm-to-table products from dedicated local vendors; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 541-593-1000.

First Moon Ceremony: A rite-of-passage celebration for 10-13 year olds (maturing premenstrual girls) and their support person (mom, dad, aunt, etc.), instill confidence in a girl’s journey toward womanhood; 5-7 p.m.; $33, reach out for other payment options jessica@intrepidher.com; Private residence in Tumalo, will be sent prior to event, Bend; intrepidher.com or 541-948-5035.

Friday 7/25

Free Mattress Recycling Event: Residents can recycle mattresses and box springs for free every Friday, thanks to an Oregon state law that took effect this year and the Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress program; 8 a.m.-noon; free; On the Move, Movers Moving Company, 1350 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; byebyemattress.com or 541-859-8684.

Saturday 7/26

La Pine Coop & Garden Tour: A self-guided tour of gardens, chicken coops and even some beehives in and around La Pine; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; $15 per car; The Little Deschutes Grange, Various Homes in and around La Pine, La Pine; lapinegrange.org.

Nature Kids — Interesting Insects: Join Karen Walsh for Nature Kids, family nature walks in Bend and at land trust’s preserves; 9:30-11 a.m.; free; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Storytime with Sloth: There will be books, songs and coloring time, all ages welcome; 10-11 a.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Sunday 7/27

Cars and Coffee at Old Mill: Stop in, chat, snap pictures, bring your ride or daily driver, and enjoy other fellow enthusiasts alike; 8-10 a.m.; Jimmy John’s, 330 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; carsandcoffeeevents.com.

La Pine Coop & Garden Tour: A self-guided tour of gardens, chicken coops and even some beehives in and around La Pine; 1-5 p.m.; $15 per car; The Little Deschutes Grange, Various Homes in and around La Pine, La Pine; lapinegrange.org.

Monday 7/28

Summer Skills Baseball Camps with MacDougall Training: Learn and practice skills, run by elite coaches who understand that baseball is about a combination of skills and fun; 9 a.m.-noon; $60/day ages 8-10, $100/day ages 11-13, packages available; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; macdougallbaseball.com.

Tuesday 7/29

Summer Skills Baseball Camps with MacDougall Training: Learn and practice skills, run by elite coaches who understand that baseball is about a combination of skills and fun; 9 a.m.-noon; $60/day ages 8-10, $100/day ages 11-13, packages available; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; macdougallbaseball.com.

Wednesday 7/30

Summer Skills Baseball Camps with MacDougall Training: Learn and practice skills, run by elite coaches who understand that baseball is about a combination of skills and fun; 9 a.m.-noon; $60/day ages 8-10, $100/day ages 11-13, packages available; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; macdougallbaseball.com.

Lectures & Classes

Thursday 7/24

Engage Deschutes — Politics Social Club: Get involved locally and meet others making positive change in Deschutes County; 6-8 p.m.; free; Unofficial Logging Co., 910 NW Harriman St., Suite #100, Bend; representdeschutes.com or 510-761-5230.

Experiment with Yupo: An artist talk and materials demonstration with 2025 PMRCAA Resident Artist Ketzia Schoneberg; 4-6 p.m.; $30; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org.

Friday 7/25

Creekside Yoga: Every Friday evening this summer; 5-6 p.m.; $25; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.

Riverside Yoga + Wine: Come solo or bring a friend — feel centered, connect with others, adults 21+ only; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $40; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Sunset Yoga at Smith Rock: Move, breathe and connect in one of Oregon's most beautiful locations, all are invited to stay after for a N/A drink and community connection, all levels welcome, limited spots; 6:30-8 p.m.; $26 includes outdoor yoga mat, yoga props, one N/A beverage; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.

Saturday 7/26

Gravel Road Basics — Build It Right, Keep It Tight: A three-hour, hands-on workshop using gravel and a skid steer, no experience needed — just boots and a good attitude, learn road-building, safety, crowning and compacting; 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; $210; Left Coast Lodge, 511 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; schoolofranch.net or 541-549-2551.

Introduction to Natural Dyes — From Seed to Color: Using pre-mordanted fibers, this workshop will focus on the basics of natural dyes, participants will leave with one finished textile and a natural dye journal; 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; $200; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Rd, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Star Party: Join Jim Hammond for an exploration of the night sky at Rimrock Ranch; 8:30-11:30 p.m.; free, registration required; Rimrock Ranch, 69177 Butcher Block Blvd., Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Sunday 7/27

How to Make a Solar Power System for an RV or Trailer: Learn to design and build a 12V solar system for your trailer or RV — panels, controllers, batteries and more; noon-4 p.m.; $210; Hanai Foundation, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; schoolofranch.org.

Wood Turning 201— Expanding your lathe skills: This is the most skill-based wood turning class, techniques taught will take your wood turning skills to the next level by building on techniques taught in Intro to Wood Turning; 5-8 p.m.; $179, DIYCave members receive a 20% discount; DIYCave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Monday 7/28

Bend Zen Meditation Group: Develop your practice with Bend Zen on Monday evenings, two 25-minute sits, walking meditation and a member-led dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free; Brooks Hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net.

Intro to MIG Welding: This hands-on class is perfect for beginners or anyone needing a refresher class in cutting and welding; 6-8 p.m.; $139, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Silent Disco Outdoor Yoga: A weekly silent disco outdoor yoga series featuring weekly art, healing and music collabs that celebrate Bend’s creative spirit; 5-6:30 p.m.; $30 suggested donation, pay-what-you-can; Hanai, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; preshowflowwithsoultrip.eventbrite.com.

Wood Turning 102 — Introduction to Bowls: One of the most popular uses of the wood lathe is to make bowls and platters, each student will start with a bowl blank and create a small bowl from start to finish; 6-8 p.m.; $139, DIY Cave members receive a 20% discount; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Tuesday 7/29

Beatrice Cannady — Oregon’s Advocate for Social Change: Learn about Beatrice Morrow Cannady, one of Oregon’s most prominent social activists of the early 20th century and a leader within Portland’s early Black community; 7 p.m.; $5 online, $6 at door; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Father Luke’s Room, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.

Death Café: Discuss death, free of agenda or ideology, with a friendly group, intended for ages 16+; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.

Picture Frame Workshop: Discover the fundamentals of woodworking in this hands-on beginner class; at the end of class, you will be able to showcase your art and hang it on the wall in a hand-crafted frame; 6-8:30 p.m.; $139, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Sawmill Demonstration: See the 1904 Lazinka Sawmill in action and how lumber was processed on-the-go at the turn of the century; noon-3 p.m.; free with paid museum admission; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.

Think Wild Story Time: Think Wild is visiting from Bend to share a special storytime about wildlife conservation; 10-11 a.m.; free; Jefferson County Library, 134 SE E St., Madras; jcld.org or 541-475-3351.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 7/30

Living Well with Chronic Pain: This free, six-week workshop is for adults 60+ managing chronic conditions like arthritis, back pain, headaches or pelvic pain; 1-3:30 p.m.; free; Council on Aging Senior Services Center, 1036 Northeast Fifth Street, Bend; councilonaging.org or 215-313-5582.

Suicide Loss Support Group: In-person gathering with Megan Sergi LCSW and CADC, to build safe spaces where vulnerability is met with compassion and kindness; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $5-$30, sliding scale; Partners In Care, 2075 NE Wyatt Court, Bend; clearmourning.org

Vinyasa in Drake Park: 60-minute Vinyasa class set to modern music in Drake Park; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $10; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; instagram.com/shapes.of.sound.

Food & Drinks

Thursday 7/24

Concert Nights — Pre-Show Hang: Join for pre-show dinner and drinks, $1 off your first round of drinks; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales Brasserie, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; monkless.com or 541-797-6760.

Farmers Market: Shop a wide variety of fresh, farm-to-table products from dedicated local vendors; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 541-593-1000.

Happy Hour Daily: $7 and $8 glasses of wine, cold beer and discounted snacks; 3-5 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Head Games Trivia Night: free, multi-media trivia every Thursday; 7-9 p.m.; free; Wonderland Chicken @ Worthy Brewing, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthybrewing.com or 541-678-6268.

Munch & Music: Free concerts in Drake Park every Thursday starting July 3 through Aug. 7; 5-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com.

MX-13 Jump Show: Watch the motorcyclists jump; 5-8 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing — Prineville, 1500 NE Third St., Prineville; wildridebrew.com or 541-903-8130.

Trivia Thursdays with QuizHead Games: Trivia Thursdays at Ponch’s Place, play with friends and family; 6-8 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; ponchsplace.com or 541-236-5426.

White Walnut Estate Wines Bar Takeover: Bar Takeover with Chris Mazepink of White Walnut Wines, special flight and glass options plus the opportunity to chat with the winemaker; 4:30-7 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Wine Workshop Series — Orange Ya Glad We Said Orange: Join Jenny Mosbacher & Jim Fischer as we examine the what, why and how of orange wine as viewed through their wines; 6-7 p.m.; $25, refunded with two bottle purchase; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Bend; exploretock.com or 541-728-0753.

Yappy Hour: Sip cocktails, treat your pup; featuring drink specials, free pup cups and a dog park full of wagging tails; 3-5:30 p.m.; free; Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; craterlakespirits.com or 541-318-0200.

Friday 7/25

Champagne Bubble Bar Weekend: A monthly weekend-long celebration of the finer things in life, enjoy a curated flight of three Champagnes along with other by-the-glass bubbles and a food menu to accompany; noon-9 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Food Cart Fridays: Enjoy your favorite food carts and a rotating line up of musicians all summer long; 5-8 p.m.; free; Discovery Corner Plaza, At 1125 NW Ochoa Dr. and Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend; discoverywestbend.com or 541-749-2918.

Happy Hour Daily: $7 and $8 glasses of wine, cold beer and discounted snacks; 3-5 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Head Games Trivia Night: Free to play, win prizes, teams up to six; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse or 541-527-2101.

Riverside Yoga + Wine: Come solo or bring a friend — feel centered, connect with others, adults 21+ only; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $40; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Sippin’ for Scholarships: Put on your favorite team shirt or cap and join for an evening of fundraising for recreation scholarships, there will be live music, hors’ d’ouvre bar and a glass of wine included; 5-8 p.m.; $50; Stoller Wine Bar Bend, 555 NW Arizona Ave., Suite #30, Bend; bendparksandrec.org.

Wine Tasting — Sunshine Sippers: Drink summer-ready wines; 6-8 p.m.; $15; Good Drop Wine Shoppe, 141 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; gooddropwineshoppe.com or 541-410-1470.

Saturday 7/26

Anthropologie Teacher Appreciation: Teacher appreciation events to honor everything educators do; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; 520 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 624, Bend; facebook.com/events/600472343109352.

Champagne Bubble Bar Weekend: A monthly weekend-long celebration of the finer things in life, enjoy a curated flight of three Champagnes along with other by-the-glass bubbles and a food menu to accompany; noon-9 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Concert Nights — Pre-Show Hang: Join for pre-show dinner and drinks, $1 off your first round of drinks; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales Brasserie, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; monkless.com or 541-797-6760.

CROP Farmers Markets: Markets are Saturdays from June through September; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Stryker Park, Northeast Fourth Street and Elm Street, Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org.

Happy Hour Daily: $7 and $8 glasses of wine, cold beer and discounted snacks; 3-5 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Introduction to Wine Tasting Experience: Educational wine seminar of how to professionally taste wine based on its components including a guided five wine flight that has been curated to emphasize a different component of wine tasting; 4-5:30 p.m.; $50, owners and club members receive a discount on tickets; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Sunday 7/27

Cars and Coffee at Old Mill: Stop in, chat, snap pictures, bring your ride or daily driver, and enjoy other fellow enthusiasts alike; 8-10 a.m.; Jimmy John’s, 330 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; carsandcoffeeevents.com.

Champagne Bubble Bar Weekend: A monthly weekend-long celebration of the finer things in life, enjoy a curated flight of three Champagnes along with other by-the-glass bubbles and a food menu to accompany; noon-9 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Happy Hour Daily: $7 and $8 glasses of wine, cold beer and discounted snacks; 3-5 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Scrabble Club: Play Scrabble every Sunday; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Monday 7/28

Bottles & Boards: Bring your favorite game or borrow one; 2-9 p.m.; free; Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way #149, Bend; bendwinebar.com.

Trivia Night: free trivia hosted by Quiz Head Games every Monday, with prizes; 6-8 p.m.; free; Greg’s Grill, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; gregsgrill.com.

Tuesday 7/29

Happy Hour Daily: $7 and $8 glasses of wine, cold beer and discounted snacks; 3-5 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Locals’ Day: Every Tuesday enjoy $4 beer, seltzer and cider, plus $1 off wine; noon-9 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.

Wednesday 7/30

Bend Farmers Market: Shop from local growers, makers and vendors; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.

Concert Nights — Pre-Show Hang: Join for pre-show dinner and drinks, $1 off your first round of drinks; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales Brasserie, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; monkless.com or 541-797-6760.

Happy Hour Daily: $7 and $8 glasses of wine, cold beer and discounted snacks; 3-5 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.