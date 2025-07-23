Where to find live music in Central Oregon July 24-30: Beatles vs Stones Published 9:00 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Railroad Earth will perform with Yonder Mountain String Band on Friday at the Century Center in Bend. (Submitted photo) 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Late for the Train will perform on Saturday at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend. (Submitted photo) 3/5 Swipe or click to see more Julian Marley will perform on Tuesday at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend. (Submitted photo) 4/5 Swipe or click to see more Tower Theatre in Bend will host a musical showdown performance by The Beatles and The Rolling Stones tribute bands on Tuesday. (Submitted photo) 5/5 Swipe or click to see more Jerry Zybach Blues will perform on Thursday at the McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill in Blue River. (Submitted photo)

Thursday 7/24

Munch & Music: Free concerts in Drake Park every Thursday starting July 3 through Aug. 7; 5-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com.

Dry Canyon Stampede: The group will play country music; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Summer Music Series at The Grove: Live music at The Grove Market Hall every Thursday and Saturday; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Grove Market Hall, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; instagram.com/the_grove_bend.

Garrett Leon: The mandolin player for Broken Top Bluegrass will play his solo work; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-668-1815.

Double Jump: The band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.

Jerry Zybach Blues at McKenzie General Store: The finger-picking Delta blues and slide guitarist will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Road, Blue River; mckenziegeneral.com.

Almost: The five-man cover band will perform; 7 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Michalis Pattersons Return Party: The singer-songwriter will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Maoli: The band from Maui, Hawaii will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $54 online, plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.

Friday 7/25

Baduku and Bahuru Marimba Bands: The bands will play a variety of original works and cover music that range from native cultural pieces to ’80s rock classics; 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; free; La Pine Public Library, 16425 First St., La Pine; dpl.libnet.info.

Yonder Mountain String Band & Railroad Earth & Daniel Donato: The string band will perform; 4:30 p.m.; $65 online; Century Center, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com.

Jordan Wolfe: The singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Thump, 549 NW York Drive, Suite 200, Bend; thumpcoffee.com or 541-647-2284.

Timothy James Trio: The singer-songwriter from Portland will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; WildWood, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite #120, Bend; wildwoodbendoregon.com.

Teenage Bottlerocket, Broadway Calls & Guests: The pop punk band will perform; 7 p.m.; $20 online, plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Saturday 7/26

Saturday Jazz Sessions: Monkey Mode will perform jazz and funk; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Two-Necked-Guitar Player Mark Kroos: The guitarist will perform, style draws influence from Celtic, folk and bluegrass music; 6-7 p.m.; free; The Commons Cafe & Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info.

Hayley Lynn & Obsidian Grill: The singer-songwriter from Portland will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Road, Blue River; mckenziegeneral.com.

The Red Clay Strays — Get Right Tour: The rock band from Alabama will perform; 7 p.m.; $95; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.

Late for the Train & Breanna Gonzalez: The indie-folk group will perform; 7 p.m.; $15 online, plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Mizmor, Vacancy Floor, Weapon world.: The heavy metal acts will perform; 7 p.m.; $18 online, plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Almost: The local band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Sunday 7/27

Pete Kartsounes: The Central Oregon singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Monday 7/28

Dive Bar Theory: The band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.

Atillion: The band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

House Concert with Avery Hill & Jaspar Lepak: Singer-songwriter, storyteller and teaching artist Avery Hill and folk singer-songwriter Jaspar Lepak will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free, $20 suggested donation, email events@paulinaspringsbooks.com to RSVP; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Tuesday 7/29

Free Live Local Music: A local musician or band will perform every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.; 6-8 p.m.; free; Greg’s Grill, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; gregsgrill.com.

Julian Marley & The Uprising: The son of Bob Marley will perform; 6 p.m.; $29 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Karaoke: Sing your favorites with friends and family; 7-9 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Beatles vs Stones — A Musical Showdown: The two greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time face off; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $63 online (plus $6 historic preservation fee); Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Takeover Tuesday Karaoke: Every Tuesday at your downtown living room, sign up starts at 8 p.m. and singing goes until last call or last singer, whichever comes first; 8 p.m.; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; mj-tavern.com or 541-389-1410.

Wednesday 7/30

Live Music at Bevel: Catch free live music every Wednesday at Bevel through September, with craft beer, mountain views and disc golf vibes with rotating artists on our sunny patio; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.

Anderson Knight Koenig: The singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Bite, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; thebitetumalo.com or 541-610-6457.

Old Dominion: The country band from Nashville will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $122 online; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.

StealHead and Pete Kartsounes (Jerry Garcia Band Night): The group will perform Grateful Dead songs; 6:30 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Uncle Phil and the Trapper Keepers: The ’90s party band will perform; 7 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Father Luke’s Room, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.

Acoustic Open Mic with Derek Michael Marc: Local artists and musicians will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Rushadicus the Cello Goblin: A one-man, immersive, improvisational show; 7-10 p.m.; $10 online, $15 at door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Mccoy: The singer-songwriter from Canby will perform; 8 p.m.; $20 online; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.