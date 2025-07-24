Bend nonprofit calls for water donations amid heat wave Published 10:31 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

As temperatures continue to rise well into the 90s, Shepard’s House Ministries, a local nonprofit, is requesting bottled water donations from the community to support individuals experiencing homelessness who are at a heightened risk of dehydration and heat-related illness.

After Shepard’s House had to reduce its food supply by 17% due to federal budget cuts in April, the organization formed “A Place at the Table,” an initiative focused on raising funds for food, hydration and support services for homeless people in Central Oregon. The initiative is urgently requesting cases or pallets of individual water bottles to relieve the current shortage and ensure that immediate hydration needs are met.

“In this heat, a cold bottle of water can be life-saving,” Curt Floski, executive director at Shepherd’s House Ministries, said. “But water is just the beginning. People also need food, rest and connection. That’s what A Place at the Table is all about.”

Bottled water donations can be dropped off in Bend at 1854 NE Division St. in Bend or in Redmond at 1350 S U.S. Highway 97.

For more information or to make a monetary donation, visit shministries.org.