A brush fire that broke on Wednesday near a homeless camp in La Pine was quickly contained and extinguished, averting wildfire in an area that has become a frequent site for fire in recent years.

The Jolene Fire, which began at around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, was the second fire in recent weeks in the area near Darlene Way and Rosland Road, according to a release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. Fires near the same location have also happened in previous years.

The brush fire was contained by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the La Pine Fire District and fire crews from the U.S. Forest Service. No structures or vehicles were damaged by the fire, which occurred on Bureau of Land Management lands.

Initial reports suggest the fire was human-caused, the sheriff’s office said. Individuals who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area on Wednesday are asked to call the non-emergency line at 541-693-6911.

Last year, the Darlene 3 fire burned nearly 4,000 acres in the area. That fire triggered Level-3 Go Now evacuations for the Newberry Estates Subdivision.