Explore calendar July 26-Aug 1: Vinyasa in Drake Park

Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play in Bend hosts outdoor yoga classes along the Deschutes River multiple times a week. (Submitted photo)

Balloons Over Bend is this weekend with hot air balloon launches around sunrise Friday through Sunday at Jewell Elementary School in Bend. (Submitted photo)

Outdoor Calendar

Ongoing

Outdoor Yoga Classes: Join for all-levels outdoor yoga flow classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $22; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Saturday 7/26

Balloons Over Bend: This three-day event will feature morning balloon launches from R. E. Jewell Elementary that are free to attend and a paid night glow festival on Friday at COCC; 6 a.m.; Jewell Elementary School, 20550 Murphy Road, Bend; balloonsoverbend.com or 541-355-2100.

Central Oregon Badminton: All levels are welcome from beginner to experienced, instruction, racquets, birdies provided; 6-8 p.m.; $10 children under 13 free; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend.

Firewise Native Plant Gardening in Central Oregon: Learn how to create and maintain beautiful, resilient landscapes that are both firewise and ecologically beneficial; noon-1:30 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; bit.ly or 541-639-4776.

Nature Kids — Interesting Insects: Join Karen Walsh for Nature Kids, family nature walks in Bend and at land trust’s preserves; 9:30-11 a.m.; free; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Sunday 7/27

Balloons Over Bend: This three-day event will feature morning balloon launches from R. E. Jewell Elementary that are free to attend and a paid night glow festival on Friday at COCC; 6 a.m.; Jewell Elementary School, 20550 Murphy Road, Bend; balloonsoverbend.com or 541-355-2100.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Monday 7/28

Silent Disco Outdoor Yoga: A weekly silent disco outdoor yoga series featuring weekly art, healing and music collabs that celebrate Bend’s creative spirit; 5-6:30 p.m.; $30 suggested donation, pay-what-you-can; Hanai, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; preshowflowwithsoultrip.eventbrite.com.

Summer Skills Baseball Camps with MacDougall Training: Learn and practice skills, run by elite coaches who understand that baseball is about a combination of skills and fun; 9 a.m.-noon; $60/day ages 8-10, $100/day ages 11-13, packages available; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; macdougallbaseball.com.

Tuesday 7/29

Outdoor Yoga Classes: All-levels outdoor yoga flow classes offering sun salutations and creative yoga sequences in the fresh air; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $22; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Radio Garden Walk at Pine Meadow Ranch: Explore the grounds of PMRCAA with an FM Radio, encountering transmissions with reflections from the artist. Jazmyn’s reflections will focus on connecting with the non-human life on The Ranch; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $10; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Summer Skills Baseball Camps with MacDougall Training: Learn and practice skills, run by elite coaches who understand that baseball is about a combination of skills and fun; 9 a.m.-noon; $60/day ages 8-10, $100/day ages 11-13, packages available; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; macdougallbaseball.com.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 7/30

Summer Skills Baseball Camps with MacDougall Training: Learn and practice skills, run by elite coaches who understand that baseball is about a combination of skills and fun; 9 a.m.-noon; $60/day ages 8-10, $100/day ages 11-13, packages available; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; macdougallbaseball.com.

Vinyasa in Drake Park: 60-minute Vinyasa class set to modern music in Drake Park; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $10; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; instagram.com/shapes.of.sound.

Thursday 7/31

Summer Skills Baseball Camps with MacDougall Training: Learn and practice skills, run by elite coaches who understand that baseball is about a combination of skills and fun; 9 a.m.-noon; $60/day ages 8-10, $100/day ages 11-13, packages available; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; macdougallbaseball.com.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Friday 8/1

Creekside Yoga: Every Friday evening this summer; 5-6 p.m.; $25; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.