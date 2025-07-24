Explore calendar July 26-Aug 1: Vinyasa in Drake Park
Ongoing
Outdoor Yoga Classes: Join for all-levels outdoor yoga flow classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $22; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.
Saturday 7/26
Balloons Over Bend: This three-day event will feature morning balloon launches from R. E. Jewell Elementary that are free to attend and a paid night glow festival on Friday at COCC; 6 a.m.; Jewell Elementary School, 20550 Murphy Road, Bend; balloonsoverbend.com or 541-355-2100.
Central Oregon Badminton: All levels are welcome from beginner to experienced, instruction, racquets, birdies provided; 6-8 p.m.; $10 children under 13 free; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend.
Firewise Native Plant Gardening in Central Oregon: Learn how to create and maintain beautiful, resilient landscapes that are both firewise and ecologically beneficial; noon-1:30 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; bit.ly or 541-639-4776.
Nature Kids — Interesting Insects: Join Karen Walsh for Nature Kids, family nature walks in Bend and at land trust’s preserves; 9:30-11 a.m.; free; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Sunday 7/27
Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.
Monday 7/28
Silent Disco Outdoor Yoga: A weekly silent disco outdoor yoga series featuring weekly art, healing and music collabs that celebrate Bend’s creative spirit; 5-6:30 p.m.; $30 suggested donation, pay-what-you-can; Hanai, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; preshowflowwithsoultrip.eventbrite.com.
Summer Skills Baseball Camps with MacDougall Training: Learn and practice skills, run by elite coaches who understand that baseball is about a combination of skills and fun; 9 a.m.-noon; $60/day ages 8-10, $100/day ages 11-13, packages available; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; macdougallbaseball.com.
Tuesday 7/29
Outdoor Yoga Classes: All-levels outdoor yoga flow classes offering sun salutations and creative yoga sequences in the fresh air; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $22; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.
Radio Garden Walk at Pine Meadow Ranch: Explore the grounds of PMRCAA with an FM Radio, encountering transmissions with reflections from the artist. Jazmyn’s reflections will focus on connecting with the non-human life on The Ranch; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $10; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.
Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.
Wednesday 7/30
Vinyasa in Drake Park: 60-minute Vinyasa class set to modern music in Drake Park; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $10; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; instagram.com/shapes.of.sound.
Thursday 7/31
Friday 8/1
Creekside Yoga: Every Friday evening this summer; 5-6 p.m.; $25; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.