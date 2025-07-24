Oregon parks department seeks public input as budget shortfall looms Published 11:11 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has launched a statewide survey to gather public feedback on how to shape the future of the state park system as it faces a projected 14% budget shortfall by 2027.

The department says increasing costs, rising visitation and declining lottery funds are contributing to the funding gap, despite recent fee hikes.

“We’re not waiting for the crisis — we’re planning ahead to build a more resilient and relevant park system,” said Lisa Sumption, director of the agency.

The survey, now open to the public, asks Oregonians to share their priorities for services, amenities, and funding strategies, including potential partnerships and sponsorships. Participants can enter a drawing for a free annual Oregon State Parks parking permit.

Oregon’s state parks saw an estimated 56.6 million visits in 2024, placing continued pressure on aging infrastructure. The system operates without general fund support, relying instead on lottery funds, RV registration fees and user fees.

The agency manages more than 250 parks and oversees programs ranging from historic preservation to ATV safety.

The survey can be found at bit.ly/stateparksurvey.