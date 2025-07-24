New owners of the property where Boss Rambler sits on Galveston Avenue on Bend’s west side have plans to replace the beer and coffee bar with a new two-story commercial building.

Developers submitted initial planning documents to the city June 26 for the 12,000-square-foot “Galveston Supply” building, bringing office space over a ground floor of eating and drinking establishments.

The plans are part of a shifting atmosphere for the bustling business corridor just west of the Deschutes River, said Katy Brooks, economic development officer with the city of Bend.

“For those of us that have been here a long time…you look at that building and there’s a lot of history there. This will be a new look,” Brooks said.

“While we say goodbye to some of the old parts of that roadway, it’s going to be really fantastic to have it come to fruition.”

When that will be is still up in the air. Developers still need to file the bulk of their planning documents and receive building permits from the city.

Boss Rambler announced earlier this year its plans to close at the end of the summer. RSM Investments, a development group with a portfolio of historic remodels in downtown Bend, closed on the Boss Rambler property earlier this month. The group recently purchased the “Bend Bakery” building next door, which houses Sunriver Brewing and the Bosa restaurant.

“We love Galveston, and we love the look of Galveston,” said owner Rick Mikesell. “When we had the opportunity to buy the last piece of that block, which was Boss Rambler, we jumped at the opportunity.”

Mikesell said he also plans to expand the Bakery as part of the block’s renovations.

The new Galveston Supply building is intended to complement the Bakery building next door, Mikesell said. It will feature a gray exterior with a second-story terrace and an outdoor plaza for dining and eating, plus new landscaping out front.

Mikesell said his original vision was for something more modern, but after discussions with an architect and his daughters, who are partners in the business, they landed on a look they believe is a better fit for the Galveston corridor.

Scaling up the property to two-stories was necessary to make development worthwhile, Mikesell said.

“You’re not going to make everybody happy. That’s the hard part,” Mikesell said. “We realize that. We understand that people aren’t going to love our development. Hopefully, the mass does, but you’re not going to please everyone.”

Plans for the new building are shaping up as the city prepares to begin construction on the long-awaited street upgrades for Galveston, a $2 million project intended to improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians. Current plans would narrow car lanes, add buffers to bike lanes, widen sidewalks and add parking, crosswalks and medians on some parts of the street. The city is also considering adding raised crossings to parts of the street.

Designs for that project have given pause to some business owners who aren’t certain about the changes, while some transportation advocates argue the project could do more to enhance safety.

“I think this building is going to set a nice standard for the evolution of Galveston to have a more vibrant street frontage and a little bit more dense development,” said Bend City Councilor Gina Franzosa, who lives in the River West neighborhood.