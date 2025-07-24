What’s new at the Deschutes County Fair? Published 9:30 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

The Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo returns Wednesday, July 30, through Sunday, Aug. 3, promising five days of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment. The rodeo’s two mainstays — the free summer concert series and Northwest Pro Rodeo (NPRA) championship rodeo — return, along with a lot of new additions.

“We’re always trying to make sure we’re adding additional stuff and keeping the fair fresh while honoring the history and tradition that has now been around for 105 years. This year’s no exception,” said Geoff Hinds, director of the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.

Over 170,000 visitors are expected to walk through the gates of the Expo Center over the five-day event, billed as the largest in Central Oregon.

What’s new at the fair?

A pre- and post-concert show hosted by Nashville-based DJ Grant Fisher has been added to the summer concert series included with fair admission, featuring nightly entertainment alongside Brothers Osborne, AWOLNATION, Diplo presents Thomas Wesley, Trey Songz and La Original Banda Limón.

The DJ-hosted concerts by Fisher replace the evening drone show held last year and is part of the continual effort to introduce new elements to the fair, according to Hinds. He said the drone show may potentially be brought back in a few years.

A fourth large attraction joins the daily on-ground entertainment of the Sea Lion Splash, the I-Flip Trampoline & Aerial Show (which was added last year) and J.D. Platt’s K9 Kings Dog Show, with the introduction of The Birdman. The new show will deliver an entertaining and educational performance led by Joe Krathwhol, with rare raptors on display.

Additional entertainers making their debut at the fair this year include multitalented performer and actor Mickey O’ Conner, professional funny woman Heather Pearl and comedy hypnotist duo Misty and the SandMan, capping off the festivities each night.

New roaming entertainment acts will perform, such as a couple of new jugglers and the 12-foot-tall stilt-walking while juggling Arty The Circus Drummer, who is also known to play drums, throw sticks in the air and catch them behind his back.

Planning your visit to the fairgrounds

Hinds recommends budgeting extra time for arrival at the fairgrounds, especially if hoping to catch a particular scheduled show or activity. Purchasing tickets online saves time and money at the gate.

Free water stations will be available and if the weather warrants it, misters and shade structures will also be provided, Hinds said.

Plan to come prepared for the mid-summer heat by dressing accordingly with adequate sun protection.

If You Go

What: 2025 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. July 30-31, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 1-2 and 11 a.m.-8 pm. Aug. 3

Where: Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond

Cost: Online advance prices are $16 adults and $12 children and seniors for one-day admission. Carnival wristbands are $33 and include unlimited carnival rides only

Contact: deschutesfair.com, 541-548-2711

