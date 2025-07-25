Commute Options to hold e-bike safety class

Published 11:49 am Friday, July 25, 2025

By Noemi Arellano-Summer

Cyclists riding pedal assist e-bikes and conventional bikes make their way toward Lava Butte while riding the paved path between Sunriver and Lava Lands on Tuesday morning. The Deschutes National Forest is considering officially allowing e-bike use on the path.  

Commute Options is holding a e-bike safety class and information session from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 30 at Bend Electric Bikes.

The session will focus on tips for e-bike safety and information on state laws and best practices. Participants will also have the option to ask questions about the E-bike Rebate program.

Applications for the rebate program are due by Aug. 17 and can be found on the Commute Options website. It is funded by a Pacific Power E-Mobility grant Commute Options received in collaboration with the city of Bend. Qualified participants — 70 of them— will receive $1,800 rebate to be used toward the purchase of an e-bike. After completing the application, participants will be chosen by lottery.

To be qualified you have to be 18 or older, a Bend resident, a Pacific Power customer (though your name does not need to be on the bill), at or below 80% of the median area income threshold, and must complete the e-bike safety course. If the e-bike’s price is below $1,800, the rest of the rebate cannot be redeemed for cash. Duplicate applications will not be accepted. Recipients agree not to sell their bikes for two years after receiving the voucher.

About Noemi Arellano-Summer

Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper. In her free time, she can be found meandering through a bookstore or writing short stories.

She can be reached at noemi.arellano-summer@bendbulletin.com and 541-383-0325.

