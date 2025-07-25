Commute Options is holding a e-bike safety class and information session from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 30 at Bend Electric Bikes.

The session will focus on tips for e-bike safety and information on state laws and best practices. Participants will also have the option to ask questions about the E-bike Rebate program.

Applications for the rebate program are due by Aug. 17 and can be found on the Commute Options website. It is funded by a Pacific Power E-Mobility grant Commute Options received in collaboration with the city of Bend. Qualified participants — 70 of them— will receive $1,800 rebate to be used toward the purchase of an e-bike. After completing the application, participants will be chosen by lottery.

To be qualified you have to be 18 or older, a Bend resident, a Pacific Power customer (though your name does not need to be on the bill), at or below 80% of the median area income threshold, and must complete the e-bike safety course. If the e-bike’s price is below $1,800, the rest of the rebate cannot be redeemed for cash. Duplicate applications will not be accepted. Recipients agree not to sell their bikes for two years after receiving the voucher.