Former Summit High baseball players sign with MLB teams

Two former Summit High School baseball stars signed with MLB teams on Thursday.

Outfielder Slater de Brun, the 37th overall pick in the draft, signed with the Baltimore Orioles for $4 million, according to Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline. Outfielder Canon Reeder, a former Summit and Oregon State player and an 18th-round selection, signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

De Brun, who led Summit to the Class 5A state championship in June, was committed to playing collegiate baseball at Vanderbilt but made the decision to turn pro and enter the Orioles’ minor league system.

De Brun’s signing bonus is well over the 37th-pick slot value of $2.63 million. The Orioles could offer de Brun an over-slot value because of minor under-slot signings of other draft picks, according to the Baltimore Banner.

De Brun bats from the left side and projects as a center fielder in the major leagues because of his fielding and speed, according to the Banner.

Perfect Game considered de Brun the 14th-best player in the 2025 class.

De Brun is the highest Central Oregon baseball player to be drafted since Madras’s Jacoby Ellsbury was drafted out of Oregon State in 2005. The Red Sox selected Ellsbury with the 23rd pick and he went on to a long career with Boston and the New York Yankees.

Last summer, de Brun was selected to play for the USA Baseball National Team. In his final high school season, the 5-foot-10-inch de Brun hit .370, drove in 26 runs, scored 35 runs and stole 22 bases while patrolling center field. He was the Intermountain Conference Player of the Year and was named Class 5A first-team all-state.

De Brun helped lead the Storm to the Class 5A state baseball championship this past season. Summit upset top-ranked Wilsonville 9-2 in the state semifinals, then defeated Canby 5-1 on June 7 to claim the title. In the championship game, de Brun had two RBIs.

According to MLB.com: “de Brun’s profile took a step forward with his performances on the summer showcase circuit (in Florida in 2023). He has very impressive bat-to-ball skills with an advanced eye at the plate, understanding that his job is to put the ball in play and get on base, then using his well-above-average speed on the basepaths … De Brun’s speed is also a huge asset in the outfield.”

Reeder, a 2022 Summit grad who played three seasons of college baseball at Oregon State, was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 18th round with the 533rd pick. A switch-hitter, Reeder helped lead the Beavers to the College World Series this past season. He averaged .331 with 15 doubles, five triples and 14 steals.