Illegal marijuana grow busted in La Pine

Detectives with Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Market Enforcement seized nearly 60 pounds of processed marijuana and six pounds of psilocybin mushrooms Tuesday after searching a La Pine home.

In addition to the marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms, authorities found small quantities of LSD, MDMA and Ketamine during the search. Detectives also seized large quantities of cash and one firearm.

Kevin James Allen was taken to the Deschutes County Jail on suspicion of attempted manufacture of marijuana, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.