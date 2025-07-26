Bend Police seek man in gas station stabbing
Published 11:00 am Saturday, July 26, 2025
Bend Police are searching for a man suspected of stabbing a person at the ARCO gas station on South U.S. Highway 97 in Bend Friday night.
The victim, an unidentified 33-year-old Bend man, was stabbed in the arm, police said.
Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 9:35 p.m. Witnesses and officers provided lifesaving medical care to the victim before he was transported to St. Charles Bend in stable condition, police sad.
The perpetrator, who fled, was described as an adult male with tattoos on his chest and arms, short brown hair and a mustache.
The investigation is ongoing, according to a release from Bend Police.