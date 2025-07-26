Bend Police seek man in gas station stabbing

Bend Police are searching for a man suspected of stabbing a person at the ARCO gas station on South U.S. Highway 97 in Bend Friday night.

The victim, an unidentified 33-year-old Bend man, was stabbed in the arm, police said.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 9:35 p.m. Witnesses and officers provided lifesaving medical care to the victim before he was transported to St. Charles Bend in stable condition, police sad.