Bend’s biggest construction projects are taking shape — what’s next?

From Bend High’s full renovation to a new county courthouse and central library, here’s where each stands and what’s next

There are three major construction projects happening in Bend, all of which are in the middle of construction and are rising rapidly: Bend High School’s renovation, the expansion of the Deschutes County Circuit Court and the new Central Library at Stevens Ranch.

Here’s an update on all three.

Bend High School

What is it: Multi-year renovation of Bend High School

Timeline: June 2024 through August 2028

What’s been done recently: The new classroom wing is four months into being built and will wrap up next summer, said Josh Grubb, job site superintendent, who graduated from Bend High himself in 2000. The wood beam lintel for the entry, which leads into administrative offices, was recently put in. The entry is similar to the construction of Caldera High School, which Grubb’s team also worked on, and which opened in 2021. The classroom wing will house administrative offices, classrooms and the student commons and will lead directly to the gym and athletic spaces. Structural upgrades for the mini-gym, which will be used while the new gyms are being built, have been finished.

What’s next: The mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire alarm work for the main classroom wing is being put into place, as is the parking lot for the school-based health center and updates on nearby Alden Avenue. The brick veneer for the main classroom wing will start going up in a few weeks, said Grubb. The second phase of the project, which will start next summer, will include demolition of the athletic facilities, construction of the two gymnasiums, athletic fields, offices, baseball field and the school-based health center. The third phase, also beginning next summer, will include construction of performing arts classrooms, the auditorium/stage and renovation of the central kitchen.

Budget: Estimated $175 million to $180 million

Deschutes County Circuit Court

What is it: Expansion of Deschutes County Circuit Court

Timeline: May 2024 through August 2026

What’s been done recently: Concrete decks on levels one, two and three

What’s next: The roof replacement on a portion of the existing courthouse is ongoing, and the roof concrete deck will be worked on through the beginning of August. Exterior framing and sheathing for levels one and two will also take place this summer into the fall, according to an update made to the Deschutes County Board of County Commissioners Monday. After that, work on the building’s interior will begin.

Budget: $47.5 million

Central Library at Stevens Ranch

What is it: New Central Library at Stevens Ranch

Timeline: January 2024 through May/June 2026. The library’s opening date will be finalized by the library system.

What’s been done recently: The project — a 100,000-square-foot crown jewel for the Deschutes Public Library system on Bend’s east side — is on schedule and hasn’t had any big issues, said project manager Greg Holcomb. The basic structure is complete, and other aspects, such as the exterior, are nearly finished.

What’s next: The exterior, including windows, roof system and walls, is nearly finished. The mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems on the inside are nearing completion. The site work on sidewalks, curbs, gutters, asphalt, pavement and landscaping started two months ago and is around 25% finished. The team is installing a solar system as well. Furniture, shelving and books will be installed next year.

Budget: $137 million