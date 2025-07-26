Planting of 6 million trout to be started soon 100 years ago

100 YEARS AGO

For the week ending

Aug. 2, 1925

Dutchman’s Flat Will Be Landing

Dutchman’s flat, near the Century Drive and between the Broken Top plateau and Bachelor Butte has been selected by the forest air patrol as an emergency landing field, according to a news story appearing in the Eugene Guard. Announcement of the designation of the flat, well known to Bend people, was made in Eugene by Lieutenant Lloyd Barnet, commander of forest air patrols on the Pacific coast.

A similar landing field has been found near Oakridge, giving two emergency landing fields for airplanes. The Dutchman flat field is approximately 2,000 feet long and 1,500 feet wide. The Oakridge field is about 1,500 feet long and 500 feet wide. Both have been marked on the airplane maps being used by observers who are patrolling the summit country and the west slope of the Cascades.

Women of County Will Finance Building at Fair

Plans for the erection of a women’s building on the Deschutes county fair grounds at Redmond, to be constructed in time for this fall’s fair, will in all probability definitely materialize at a meeting to be held in Bend Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Elks’ hall.

This information was obtained from Mrs. R.S. Dart, member of the end Civic league, in her announcement of the plans of women in the Central Oregon country to erect a combined rest room, greatly needed on the fair ground, and exposition building. The plan for the erection of a women’s building was launched by the Ladies’ Pioneer club of Terrebonne.

The meeting in Bend is to be attended by women not only from Deschutes county, but also by women in the Powell Butte community of Crook county, and also by residents of Jefferson county who are interested in financing construction of a women’s building on the Redmond fair grounds. Work is to start about September 1, according to plans.

Planting of Six Million trout to be Started Soon

Work of planting approximately 6,000,000 trout in the various lakes and streams of Central Oregon is to be started immediately, Pearl Lynes, superintendent of the Tumalo and Fall river state fish hatcheries, announced this afternoon. The work of restocking the lakes and streams will be carried out first in the Fall river country. One of the fish hatchery trucks is to be sent to the Fall river station. This truck will be used in distributing the fry.

In announcing the start of the restocking work, Lynes makes known that 12,000 grail shipped here from Montana several weeks ago, have been planted in Odell lake. Grail are said to be excellent game fish. This variety attains a length of about 20 inches.

Virtually all trout which are to be planted at this time are rainbows, according to information obtained from Lynes.

75 YEARS AGO

For the week ending

Aug. 2, 1950

Draft Board Asks Youth To Register

All young men in the 18-25 year age group should notify their draft boards of their status, J.D. Donovan, chairman of the tri-county selective service board stressed today. At a meeting yesterday the board selected men to fill the quota of 28 for physical examinations on August 24. Of this number, three will be chosen from Deschutes county and one each from Jefferson and Crook, for the first draft call since World War II. The remaining men will form a pool for future draft calls.

All youths must register as they reach their 18th birthday, and when they are 19 they receive questionnaires. If questionnaires are not filled out and returned to the board, the men are automatically placed in the 1-A classification, regardless of the dependency status of the individuals.

Lava Butte Now Attracts Many Visitors

Lava butte viewpoint, now accessible over a newly-oiled spiral road, yesterday was visited by 466 persons, bringing the total for the month up to 4,913, according to figures compiled by Bob Bratz, lookout. It appeared certain that the July total will go well over the 5,000 mark.

The heavy increase in visitors since the road was surfaced has led to the prediction that the viewpoint will become outstanding in the pacific northwest.

Bratz reported that yesterday’s visitors far outnumbered those of the Fourth of July holidays, when traffic into central Oregon was unusually heavy.

As a result of the heavy traffic up the butte, Ranger Ed Parker of the Deschutes national forest is to erect caution signs on the spiral road, in a move to reduce fast travel over the spiral route.

Mill Employees vote to Retain Co. Infirmary

Employes of Brooks-Scanlon, Inc., and The Shevlin-Hixon Company voted to retain Lumberman’s hospital as an employes’ infirmary, it was announced today. Allen Bright, secretary from the IWA-CIO hall, declined to reveal the number of votes cast or the results of the count, but said the workers chose to continue under the present hospitalization plan by a “big majority.”

The Lumberman’s hospital plan covers hospitalization and all workers’ prescriptions and refills for treatment of injuries off the job, and illnesses, but does not include major surgery.

Lumberman’s hospital was founded in 1916 and has been in operation continuously since that time. J.D. Donovan, who came to central Oregon from New York City, has been superintendent for the entire period. He assisted in setting up the hospital program for the mill employes.

50 YEARS AGO

For the week ending

Aug. 2, 1975

‘If this is women’s lib, I’m for it’

“If this is women’s lib, I’m for it,” a Bend housewife said as she stood, stretched, drew a deep breath and gazed at the scenic panorama of the Green Lakes area. She was one of 10 women who made the 6-mile hike (from Cascade Lakes Highway) last week to the lakes which are nestled in the saddle between the South Sister and Broken Top in the Three Sisters Wilderness area.

The women were among 28 who are signed up for the Bend Parks and Recreation Department’s “Ladies Day” program. The program has the women hiking, biking and swimming every Friday for eight weeks. Three weeks remain in this summer’s session, but another session will begin Sept. 5.

About 15-20 women usually participate in each week’s event. There were fewer than usual last week, according to “Ladies Day” leader Shari Bourton, because it was the first long hike on the schedule.

The women smiled at the hikers they passed and suggested laughingly that the newcomers should try swimming in one of the Green Lakes to cool off. The women who had tried the water found it too icy for more than a few moments of immersion. Much of the surface of the lakes was still covered with ice.

The women resolved not to carry their swimsuits on the coming hike to Sisters Mirror Lake. But they probably will anyway.

25 YEARS AGO

For the week ending

Aug. 2, 2000

Tribes inaugurate new assisted-living facility

WARM SPRINGS — After 20 years of waiting, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has a place of its own to house tribal elders in need of care.

High Lookee Lodge, set on a hillside overlooking Warm Springs, will open this week. An exclusive tribal blessing ceremony is planned Wednesday. A public open house is slated from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday.

“It’s been in the planning stages for 20 years,” said Amy Carlson, director of the 40-unit assisted living facility. “Now it’s all finally coming together.”

High Lookee Lodge is the first senior housing facility in Oregon to be designed for an Indian reservation. It’s quickly becoming a model for other tribes in the West, according to lead architect Bill Ruff of LRS Architects in Portland. Representatives from the Quinalt tribe in Washington and from the Siletz and Grande Ronde tribes in Oregon already have visited the site to plan something similar, Ruff said.

The $4.2 million Warm Springs project was paid for by the tribes, with help form a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The 40,000 square-foot lodge will help keep tribal elders on the reservation. Before, senior citizens needing assistance had to go to facilities in Madras or other places farther away. That was a tough transition for the seniors and their families.

“Most of the people who live here have been here most of their lives,” said Gayle Rodgers, director of social services for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. “This is a very nontransient community.”

Rodgers added that keeping elders on the reservation helps preserve the traditions here. The community has made it a priority to care for its seniors in the past 20 years. In addition to planning for the care facility, the tribes built houses for senior citizens near the senior center in warm Springs and Simnasho, Rodgers said.

As a result of many community meetings, the facility was built to accommodate the traditions of the three Warm Springs Tribes — Paiute, Wasco and Warm Springs. It includes a smaller version of the traditional Indian longhouse to be used for tribal ceremonies.

A large outside fire pit will be used for salmon bakes and festivals. A sauna serves as a modern-day sweat lodge.