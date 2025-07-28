An 84-year-old Salem man whose vehicle became stranded over the weekend was found safe Monday morning after spending a night in the forest with temperatures just above freezing.

Leon Lyle Haight was found by a civilian volunteer near Devil’s Horn, a remote area around three miles south of Paulina Lake, according to a release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. Haight had been missing since Sunday morning.

A sheriff’s report stated Haight had “wandered away” from his campsite. Haight mentioned to family members that they were nearly out of firewood. Relatives reported his vehicle missing, as well as an axe.

His vehicle was located by a local resident off FS Road 2121-200. The vehicle was reportedly “high-centered,” meaning it could not move due to a large obstacle trapped under the carriage. Deputies and Search and Rescue teams tracked Haight’s footprints into the forest and searched through the night, locating him early Monday morning.

Jason Carr, a spokesperson with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s office, said Haight covered himself with dirt and tree branches for warmth during the night in the forest. Temperatures in the area overnight Sunday fell to 38 degrees.

Haight was evaluated by medical personnel on Monday morning. He declined transportation from medics and was reunited with family members.