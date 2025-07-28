Bend swimmer McKean fails to qualify for final of 100 breaststroke at worlds, will race 50 breaststroke next

Bend’s Campbell McKean failed to qualify for the finals of the 100-meter breaststroke on Sunday at the swimming world championships in Singapore, but he was set to race in the preliminary heats of the 50 breaststroke on Monday night.

The U.S. national champion in both the 50 and 100 breaststroke, McKean finished 15th in the semifinals of the 100 at worlds in 59.74 seconds. Only the top eight from the semifinals advance to the final.

McKean, who competes for Bend Swim Club and trains at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, won multiple OSAA state championships and broke numerous Oregon records while swimming for Caldera High. He competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials last year and is headed to the University of Texas on a swimming scholarship this fall. The Longhorns are coached by Bob Bowman, a four-time U.S. Olympic Team coach and former coach of 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps.

The world championship events are scheduled to air live on Peacock. For more information, visit peacocktv.com/sports.

