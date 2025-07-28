Caamp headlines Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend

I love Caamp’s little “about” section on Spotify: “Ohio boys, making beautiful noise” … that’s perfectly simple and simply perfect.

My allegiance firmly lies south of the Ohio River, as you may know if you read my piece about the music of Kentucky on these very pages a couple of weeks ago. But I’d be a fool not to acknowledge that some all-time great bands have come out of the Buckeye State: Devo, The Raspberries, Ohio Players, The Breeders, Pere Ubu, The Isley Brothers, Guided By Voices and Nine Inch Nails, to name a few.

And now, here comes Caamp, a five-piece from Columbus whose profile has risen like a rocket over the past few years. (You may remember them from their headlining slot at the 2024 FairWell Festival in Redmond.) Their sound goes down real easy, and it aligns nicely with the current surge of interest in folk-rock, country and Americana music.

The band’s older music kind of sounds like Ray LaMontagne fronting the Avett Brothers, though they’re touring behind their new album “Copper Changes Color,” which cranks up the jangling indie rock vibes. Either way, frontman Taylor Meier is the one singing, and he possesses a distinctly warm and cozy baritone voice.

If you decide to go see Meier and Caamp, don’t be late: The opener — Athens, Georgia country-rock band Futurebirds — are great.

Caamp, with Futurebirds: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, doors open 5 p.m., $ Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend, bendconcerts.com.