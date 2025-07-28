The hundreds of layoffs planned at the Oregon Department of Transportation could come to nothing.

But if they do come to pass, it’s hard to know what the impact will be to fixing potholes, clearing vegetation, picking up litter, reducing winter snow plowing and more.

A total of 483 ODOT employees got layoff notices on July 7. The agency said it will also eliminate 449 vacant positions. If ODOT’s money problems are not resolved, the agency will carry out another round of layoffs next year.

Everything is on hold because Gov. Tina Kotek called a special session to fix ODOT’s money issues. And she postponed the layoffs from taking effect until September, after the special session.

The actual impact of potential layoffs on Oregon’s roads is unknown. Want to know where the cuts be felt, such as which highways might get less plowing? Nobody can really say.

It can take months to finalize the layoffs. Staff that are represented by unions can, under their contract, move to other positions — positions that are vacant and positions that are occupied. It’s why the impact of any ODOT layoffs is, for now, more of a mystery.

Oregon legislators should erase the mystery and give ODOT the funding it needs to continue its work.