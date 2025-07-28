The person the Deschutes County Commission appoints, perhaps this week, as interim sheriff will be just that — interim sheriff.

The person appointed has no divine right or legal right to be the next sheriff. The person appointed will be temporary.

Commissioners will do their best to appoint someone worthy of the interim role. Then, rightfully, voters then have the power to choose the actual next sheriff in the 2026 election cycle. A special election is scheduled for May 19.

If the interim turns out to be fantastic, voters will surely take that into consideration. But it should not be a guarantee that the person serving as interim becomes the next sheriff. There needs to be a public election, so voters understand the differences between candidates and get a chance to choose for themselves.

We wish the interim sheriff a fine tenure. The sheriff position is a public trust. It is not something that should automatically be conferred to any appointee.