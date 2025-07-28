Think Wild, the Central Oregon wildlife hospital and conservation center, has taken in a female orphaned Northern flying squirrel for rehabilitation. The squirrel was found July 20 on a trail at Virginia Meissner Sno-Park near Bend. The squirrel is estimated to be a few weeks old.

She was hypothermic, underweight, had mild dehydration and had signs of external parasites. She had no serious injuries and was placed in a heated incubator to normalize her temperature and start to recover.

This is the first time Think Wild has treated a flying squirrel and officials contacted Bird Alliance of Oregon’s Wildlife Care Center for the right treatment route. The squirrel was offered feedings five times a day to support her weight gain and growth. She has since begun to eat solid food, including crushed rodent blocks, greens and fruit.

Flying squirrels glide from tree to tree using a membrane that stretches between their limbs. They are nocturnal and primarily feed on plant material, tree sap, fungi and small animals such as insects and bird eggs. They typically live in old-growth forests and help promote forest growth.Flying squirrels do not hibernate, but will congregate together in the same nest tree for warmth in the winter, said local wildlife biologist Bert Skillen in a press release from the organization.

The second species of flying squirrel found in Oregon, the Humboldt’s flying squirrel, was recognized as a species in 2017. The two species are difficult to distinguish.

The Northern flying squirrel will continue to receive care at Think Wild and when she is strong enough, the plan is to release her back into her natural habitat.