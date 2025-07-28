Woman arrested after setting two small fires near Sawyer Park

Around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Bend Police responded to a brush fire near Sawyer Park in north Bend after multiple callers reported a brush fire on the west side of the Deschutes River. Bend Fire & Rescue quickly contained the fire and requested law enforcement assistance as a second fire began south of the original location.

After searching the area, officers found Kristina Louise Paulsen, 45, of Bend, walking near the fires. She had a lighter in her hand when she was initially contacted.

Officers arrested Paulsen on suspicion of two counts of reckless burning and one count each of first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft. Paulsen also had a warrant for violating parole. She was transported to Deschutes County Jail and lodged for the offenses.