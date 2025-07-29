Well, we were incorrect when we recently pointed out the new meeting schedule for the Bend City Council. We dutifully passed along what Councilor Megan Perkins said. That wasn’t final.

The meeting schedule is being adjusted, because some meetings can go on for more than four hours. So the meetings are going to be weekly and shorter, instead of biweekly and longer. The regular meetings will still be basically the same. The work sessions, where there is more discussion and direction given than formal action, will occur pretty much biweekly as well, though on alternating weeks with the regular meetings. So the basic schedule is:

Council business meetings: First and third Wednesday of the month, beginning at 6 p.m. If an executive session is needed, it would start at 5 p.m.

Council work sessions: Second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, beginning at 4 p.m.

We’ll keep an eye on what they are doing. You may want to, as well.

Don’t be surprised if these meetings begin to creep up in length. It’s not as if there isn’t more work to be done to help make Bend better.