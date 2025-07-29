Fire damages garage in Woodside Ranch neighborhood

A fire damaged a garage under construction in the Woodside Ranch neighborhood in Southeast Bend Monday evening, according to Bend Fire & Rescue.

Crews responded to the property on East Ridgeview Drive, near China Hat Road around 6:28 p.m. and found the garage engulfed in flames. Neighbors and the property owners were using hoses and a water truck from a local contractor to slow the spread until firefighters arrived. The blaze was brought under control after about an hour.

A nearby detached garage was threatened but not burned, and the house sustained only minor heat damage. Several trees on the property were also burned. No one was inside the structure at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damage estimates have not yet been determined.

Fire officials noted that pine needles in the gutters of the spared garage had started to ignite when crews arrived. They reminded residents that clearing gutters and maintaining defensible space can help protect homes from both wildfires and structure fires. More information is available at www.bendoregon.gov/own-your-zone.