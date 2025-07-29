Witch Eyes marries sound, visuals Friday at Silver Moon in Bend

Here’s a musical experience you can’t get every day in Central Oregon: On Friday, the local duo known as Witch Eyes promises a “mixed media/EDM show” at Silver Moon Brewing. Translation: an evening of live electronic dance music alongside some sort of visual presentation.

Given who’s involved, this should be very, very cool.

Witch Eyes is the duo of Colten Tyler Williams and Jesse Locke. The former is a longtime member of the Central Oregon music scene who has played in bands like Mosley Wotta and Warm Gadget, and more recently has focused on composing and producing film scores. The latter — Locke — is a filmmaker, a visual artist and the man behind Unlocked Films. His documentary “Radiance of Resistance” won “best in show” at the Human Rights Film Festival in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Williams and Locke have worked together extensively, pairing dark, icy industrial and electronic soundscapes with visual storytelling to create a cinematic and immersive experience. More recently, they’ve brought the collaboration to the stage, and they’ll do so again Friday at Silver Moon.

Did I mention this sounds like it’ll be cool?

To hear Witch Eyes music, visit witcheyes.bandcamp.com

Witch Eyes with Sombre Lux: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, doors open 7 p.m., $15, Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, silvermoonbrewing.com.