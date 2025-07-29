Unemployment creeps up in Central Oregon counties

Unemployment in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties edged up in June, according to a monthly jobs report.

The Deschutes County seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June edged up to 4.5%, a tad higher than May. For comparison, the unemployment rate during the same period the year before was 4.1%, according to the Oregon Employment Department monthly report.

There was little job growth or decline in June, according to the report, which showed 98,690 jobs in Deschutes County.

In Crook County the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June was 5.3%, up a smidge from May when the rate was 5.2%, according to the report. The county added about 100 jobs in the month of June, mostly in the public and leisure and hospitality sectors, according to the report.

In Jefferson County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June was 5%, up from 4.7% in May. Still, the county experienced some job increases, adding 30 jobs in June, mostly in the leisure and hospital sector, according to the report.