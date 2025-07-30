Bend luxury estate sold at auction

An 80-acre luxury estate on Dodds Road in Bend that went to auction has sold for $5.38 million, according to the brokers marketing the property.

The property had been on the market for about a year, and was previously listed for $9.9 million, according the auction company, Conceirge Auctions and Coldwell Banker Bain in Bend. The starting bid was at $3.75 million.

The gated property boasts panoramic views of the seven peaks of the Cascade range. The main home, a 6,321-square-foot residence, features five ensuite bedrooms sand six bathrooms, a poolhouse, detached guest houses, an entertainment pavilion with a pizza oven and a fire pit. It also sports a 10,000-square-foot, climate-controlled shop for 20 vehicles.

The home borders on two sides U.S. Bureau of Land Management property and was designed by Mussa & Associates. The property owners opted for the auction as a way to set a value since the property is so unique, real estate professionals have said.