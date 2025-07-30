Bend resident Debra M. Fisher has encapsulated 30 years of teaching theater arts into a book on paper mask-making.

“Animal Mask Making: A Quick and Easy Approach to Paper Masks for Teachers, Families and Theater Groups” is designed as an introduction to the ancient art form, with easy-to-follow directions for over 60 masks. It includes beginner and advanced versions and is appropriate for ages 5 to adults.

Fisher created her first two masks for a local theater that had staged Eugene Ionesco’s Macbett, a satire of Shakespeare’s classic, according to her website. When the actors walked on stage wearing the witch masks she had created, there was a collective gasp from the audience. She has been hooked on mask-making ever since.

Her career includes creating costumes and props for Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Portland’5 Centers for the Arts and Central Oregon Community College’s Magic Circle Theater.

“Animal Mask Making” is available for purchase on Amazon.