Bend teacher turns 30 years of teaching experience into mask-making book

Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 30, 2025

By Janay Wright

"Animal Mask Making" by Bend author Debra Fisher is now available on Amazon.

Bend resident Debra M. Fisher has encapsulated 30 years of teaching theater arts into a book on paper mask-making.

“Animal Mask Making: A Quick and Easy Approach to Paper Masks for Teachers, Families and Theater Groups” is designed as an introduction to the ancient art form, with easy-to-follow directions for over 60 masks. It includes beginner and advanced versions and is appropriate for ages 5 to adults.

Fisher created her first two masks for a local theater that had staged Eugene Ionesco’s Macbett, a satire of Shakespeare’s classic, according to her website. When the actors walked on stage wearing the witch masks she had created, there was a collective gasp from the audience. She has been hooked on mask-making ever since.

Her career includes creating costumes and props for Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Portland’5 Centers for the Arts and Central Oregon Community College’s Magic Circle Theater.

“Animal Mask Making” is available for purchase on Amazon.

About Janay Wright

Janay Wright writes about food, events and the outdoors for The Bulletin. As the company’s Audience Engagement and Features Reporter since 2021, she also runs The Bulletin’s Instagram account, @bendbulletin. Read her work in The Bulletin’s free print GO Magazine or stay in the know on Instagram. And if you’re not sure where to eat in town, she likely has a recommendation.

She can be reached at 541-383-0304 or janay.wright@bendbulletin.com.

