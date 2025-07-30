Heading outside: Summer fun to be had on Mt. Bachelor

A zip line rider soars through the sky above Mt. Bachelor Ski Area west of Bend. The mountain’s summer activities include zip line tours, a downhill bike park, hiking and sunset dinners. (Joe Kline/The Bulletin)

We’re in for mild summer temperatures this weekend. Highs are around 80 degrees Fahrenheit both Saturday and Sunday, with some overcast Sunday. Lows should be in the mid-50s at night.

The past week’s rain has improved trail conditions. I got out Tuesday evening and found a packed layer of soil on most trails in the Shevlin Park and Phil’s trail areas thanks to rain the night before. The trails can get pretty dusty this time of year, so I always welcome a little rain.

Below are some recommended spots for recreation this weekend.

Summer activities on Mt. Bachelor

Mt. Bachelor’s summer operations are in full swing. The ski resort has a variety of activities during the summer, including downhill mountain biking, hiking, zip-lining, disc golf and sunset dinners.

With over 13 trails and two chairlifts running, the bike park has trails for the whole family, from beginner, skills loops to extreme downhill trails. Little Pine serves as the beginner lift, while Pine Marten takes riders up to the intermediate and expert trails.

Single-day lift tickets for adults cost $79 when purchased at the resort, $69 online and $59 when purchased 24 hours in advance. Single day tickets for youth 12 and under cost $59 at the window, $49 online and $39 24 hours in advance. Twilight tickets are $52 at the window and $42 online.

An all-mountain season pass is $389 for riders 13 and older, $259 for ages 6-12. Season passes for only the Little Pine chairlift are $55.

Along with its mountain bike park, the mountain offers zip line tours that start at 7,800 feet. Zip-liners can ride with friends via two side-by-side lines and at their own pace with the zip trolley’s self-controlled braking system. Rates start at $99.

The resort also has sunset dinners in Pine Marten Lodge Thursday through Sunday through August. Plus hiking from West Village Base Area, scenic chairlift rides and an 18-hole disc golf course at the Nordic Center.

Weekly rainbow stockings in the McKenzie

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) stocked the McKenzie River with rainbow trout every week during the month of July, according to its website.

Stockings have occurred on a weekly basis at Leaburg Lake, a reservoir on the McKenzie River, and above all month long, while below the lake was stocked with 2,000 hatchery rainbow trout on July 21. Weekly stocking amounts ranged between 850 and 5,500 above Leaburg. The lake was stocked with 1,000 trout each week.

Bait fishing is allowed in the McKenzie from Leaburg Dam to Forest Glen Boat Ramp from April 22 to Oct. 31, according to ODFW. All non-adipose, fin-clipped trout must be released unharmed.

Leaburg Lake is open to fishing year-round and bait can be used April 22-Oct. 31 as well. Only hatchery fish may be kept. All wild trout must be released.

It’s about a two-hour drive to the lake from Bend along Highway 20 and 126. There are fishing spots on the way.

Check out the ODFW’s website for more fishing reports.

Paddle, swim, picnic at The Cove Palisades State Park

At the confluence of the Deschutes, Crooked and Metolius rivers, The Cove Palisades State Park offers access to dam-formed Lake Billy Chinook and both the Deschutes and Crooked. It makes for a great place to launch a paddle of the lake and rivers or a beautiful spot for a dip on a hot summer day.

Sitting in the two river canyons, the state park provides a great vantage point of the area. Enjoy the views while having a picnic at the marina. With two campgrounds and over 250 campsites, spend a couple of days exploring the area.

The Cove Palisades Resort and Marina rents boats and water toys for individuals looking to get out on the water. The rivers offer over 30 miles of flat-water paddling. There are also a few hiking options from the park, the Tam-a-láu Trail being the most popular and spectacular.

