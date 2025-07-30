Red flag warning issued for Central Oregon amid threat of dry lightning storms

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for fire weather in the Central Oregon Cascades and Deschutes National Forest. Conditions are in effect from 1 p.m. Wednesday through 11 a.m. Thursday.

Meteorologists warn of scattered thunderstorms carrying abundant lightning, which may be accompanied by little or no rainfall. Winds are expected to be gusty and erratic, with gusts up to 60 mph, complicating control of any new fire ignitions, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.

Any fire sparked by lightning could spread rapidly under these conditions, officials warned.

A red flag warning signals that critical fire weather conditions are happening now or expected soon, especially dangerous because of dry fuels, high temps, low humidity, and wind.

Fire restrictions are in effect. Outdoor burning is prohibited in most places.