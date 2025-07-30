Oregon State WR Trent Walker enters 2025 all grown up

Oregon State wide receiver Trent Walker stands at the front of a dozen reporters, cameras and tape recorders following the conclusion of the Beavers’ first fall practice.

It’s a vastly different position for the Beaverton native and former walk-on to be in. He doesn’t shy away from calling it as such as questions about himself, his relationship with quarterback Maalik Murphy and the wide receiver corps — a group considered by many to be one of Oregon State’s best and most experienced units heading into 2025 — roll in.

“(Just) last year, you guys were talking about how we (as wide receivers) were so young,” Walker said, responding to a question about the receiver group’s veteran presence. “It’s crazy how one year can change that.”

He isn’t wrong, either. A year can change a lot, and in his case, it did.

Breaking out

Oregon State’s coaching staff placed Walker — who had netted just five catches for 66 yards at that point in his career — on full scholarship entering his redshirt junior season in 2024. Suddenly, the Beaverton High School product landed at the top of the depth chart he had spent three seasons buried on and was expected to produce.

Walker found himself in the Oregon State record books by seasons end, ranking seventh all-time in single-season receptions with 81 catches. His subsequent 901 receiving yards and pair of touchdown catches netted Walker the Beavers’ triple crown title, leading the receiving corps in all three categories.

Walker was the breakout star of the unit, and gets “cool factor” bonus points for being a former walk-on, but he wasn’t the only receiver on the Beavers to finally see the field. Players like Darrius Clemons, a Michigan transfer who saw the field sparingly in two seasons in Ann Arbor, and Taz Reddicks, a redshirt freshman last season, both had similar — albeit less productive — years alongside Walker.

That baptism of fire is what Walker pointed to as his explanation for the rapid change in perception of the Oregon State wide outs.

“I think a lot of guys had to grow up fast last year, myself included,” Walker said. “Like, we all went from not really playing that much to playing big time minutes and having to step up in big time moments. We all had to grow up fast.”

It’s the dawn of a new season and a new team in Corvallis. And for Walker, now all grown up, it’s a new quarterback getting him the ball.

New year, new

Maalik Murphy’s addition from the transfer portal by way of Duke was the talk of the town when it came to Beaver football this offseason. Even so, you’d be hard pressed to find someone more excited to play with Murphy than Walker, who called him “one hell of a quarterback” and says the pair have been “constantly throwing” together this offseason.

“Probably six times a week in the summer,” Walker said about how often he and Murphy practice together. “ We went at it this (offseason). We wanted to attack the summer a little bit differently because we wanted a different result this season, so we had to do something different.”

Murphy shared Walker’s praise and excitement for the new season, saying he has enjoyed working with the group of pass catchers and has high hopes.

“I think they could be special,” Murphy said. “it definitely takes a unit (and) it’s going to take me being really good as well. As long as we all do our job and put our best foot forward, we can be really good.”

Walker added he feels as comfortable as ever heading into the 2025 season, citing another year of learning and playing in offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson’s scheme as well as the pairing with Murphy as to why.

If the pieces all come together the way the Beavers hope, a big season could be in store for Walker and his quarterback. But whether Walker is a captain, a starter, a scholarship player or a walk-on, he’s happy to continue doing his job for his team, whatever it may look like.

“I hope to just continue to build on what I did last year,” Walker said. “ I don’t want to put a ceiling on myself or anything like that. And I don’t want to put unnecessary pressure (on myself). I want to stay consistent and I want to get stronger, faster and make plays.”