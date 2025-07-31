Active aging in Central Oregon on tap for discussion

Published 7:35 am Thursday, July 31, 2025

By Suzanne Roig

Partners In Care

Partners in Care, a nonprofit hospice and palliative care provider in Central Oregon, will host a in-person educational discussion for senior citizens on how to age actively and independently.

“Active Aging in Central Oregon,” will be held noon to 1 p.m.  Wednesday at the Wyatt Room at the Partners in Care center in Bend, 2611 NE Courtney Dr. Lunch will be provided by Touchmark at Pilot Butte starting at 11:45 a.m.

Those attending will hear tips on how to stay active and how that promotes strength, independence and emotional well-being. The presentation is designed for older adults and those who support them, according to Partners in Care.

To RSVP call 541-7061335 or email communityevents@partnersbend.org.

About Suzanne Roig

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog, Pono, out on hikes. She can be reached at 541-633-2117, suzanne.roig@bendbulletin.com.

