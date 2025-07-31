Active aging in Central Oregon on tap for discussion

Partners in Care, a nonprofit hospice and palliative care provider in Central Oregon, will host a in-person educational discussion for senior citizens on how to age actively and independently.

“Active Aging in Central Oregon,” will be held noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Wyatt Room at the Partners in Care center in Bend, 2611 NE Courtney Dr. Lunch will be provided by Touchmark at Pilot Butte starting at 11:45 a.m.

Those attending will hear tips on how to stay active and how that promotes strength, independence and emotional well-being. The presentation is designed for older adults and those who support them, according to Partners in Care.

To RSVP call 541-7061335 or email communityevents@partnersbend.org.