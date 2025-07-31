The Bend Park & Recreation District is opening registration for fall programs Aug. 4 and 5. These programs run September through December.

The fall 2025 playbook is available on the park district’s website.

On Monday, Aug. 4, registration for no-school day camps, arts, crafts, sports, ice skating, technology, fitness, outdoors, cooking and more opens. The sports leagues include adult curling, adult hockey, youth indoor soccer, youth volleyball, middle school Ultimate and youth/middle school/high school basketball.

On Tuesday, Aug. 5, registration for swim lessons for youth and adults and aquatic programs opens.

Patrons are encouraged to log into their online accounts to be sure they know how to get in, note opening dates of programs they wish to enroll in and use the Wish List feature to save programs. Any outstanding balances must be paid before patrons can register.

Registration opens at 6 a.m., and patrons are encouraged to apply online or in person at the district office, Juniper Swim & Fitness Center or Larkspur Community Center.

Scholarships are also available and patrons are encouraged to apply as early as possible.