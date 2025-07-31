Business people on the move

Published 5:59 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025

By Suzanne Roig

Michael Hancock (submitted photo)

Michael Hancock has been named executive director of the Bethlehem Inn by the board of directors. Hancock has served as interim director since February after Gwenn Wysling retired.

 

 

 

Sara Odendahl has been named interim CEO of the Bend Chamber of Commerce, replacing Katy Brooks who began a new position with the city of Bend. Odendahl has worked as the chamber’s director of government relations and strategic initiatives and lead the team overseeing the chamber’s workforce housing initiative.

Nathan Clevenger (submitted photo)

Nathan “Than” Clevenger has been named executive director of RootedHomes, an affordable housing organization in Central Oregon. Also named was Eliza Wilson as deputy director.

