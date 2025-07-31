Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council provides so much to Central Oregon: the regional bus service, alternative pathways for students to earn GEDs, job training and more.

It has also failed to file required financial audits with the state on time. It was delinquent in 2023 and in 2024.

That doesn’t mean it mismanaged any money. We have no reason to believe it has.

It does mean COIC is out of compliance with a check and balance put in place to monitor if there are financial irregularities or shenanigans. COIC has needed to include a letter from its auditor with grant applications to show it is making progress on its audits.

The difficulty with audits comes at a key moment. Cascades East Transit, the regional bus system, is poised to start charging fares for riding the bus. And at the same time, COIC fails to comply with regulations aimed at oversight of taxpayer money?

It’s not terrible. But it’s not a good look.

Tammy Baney, COIC’s executive director, told us the 2023 audit is ready and will be brought to the COIC board in September. The 2024 audit will be finalized in December. She said COIC is already planning to request an extension for 2025.

Baney wrote in an email that she believes COIC is too lean in its fiscal department and that there should be a person who knows the financials of all of COIC’s divisions.

“As shared with our board of directors, audits and the functional importance of audits is critical to our fiscal responsibility and accountability to the public and those we serve,” Baney wrote.

Another regional organization on the list of delinquents for 2023 and 2024 was Central Oregon Law Enforcement Services. The fiscal responsibility for it is housed in the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

COLES, as it is called, oversees and manages Central Oregon Drug Enforcement, SWAT, the community emergency response team and forfeiture and seizure. Its fiscal year 2025-2026 budget is just over $1 million. A new business manager at the sheriff’s office is working to bring the audits up to date. The 2024 audit may be completed in mid-August.

Many government entities struggle to comply with this state audit requirement. That’s not an excuse when it comes to the public’s money. If the pay for government employees was delinquent, there would be an uproar. When the issue is legally required accounting oversight of public money, not so much.