Explore calendar Aug 2-8: Sunriver Pétanque Club

The Deschutes Land Trust is running a nature journaling class on Sunday at its Willow Springs Preserve near Sisters. (Submitted photo)

The Sunriver Pétanque Club meets on Sundays and Thursdays at Mary McCallum Park in Sunriver. (Submitted photo)

Ongoing

Outdoor Yoga Classes: Join for all-levels outdoor yoga flow classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $22; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Saturday 8/2

31st Cascade Lakes Swim Festival: 3000-meter open water swim and 1500-meter open water swim (Oregon Open Water Team Championship); 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, limited parking; Elk Lake — South Beach Day Use Area, Cascade Lakes Highway, Bend; clubassistant.com.

Central Oregon Badminton: All levels are welcome from beginner to experienced, instruction, racquets, birdies provided; 6-8 p.m.; $10 children under 13 free; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend.

Concealed Handgun License Class: Class meets and exceeds the education requirements for you to apply for your concealed handgun license; 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; $65; Sportsman’s Warehouse, 63492 NW Hunnell Road, Bend; facebook.com/events/730041256227627.

Sunday 8/3

Nature Journaling: Join Kolby Kirk for a morning of learning tips and techniques for keeping a journal while exploring nature; 9 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Willow Springs Preserve, near Sisters, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Sisters Historic Landmarks Walking Tour: Explore the history of downtown Sisters on a docent-led guided tour, family friendly and handicap accessible; 10-11 a.m.; free; Sisters Museum, 151 N. Spruce St., Sisters; threesistershistoricalsociety.org.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Table Tennis Sundays: Round robin table tennis on Sunday afternoons; 4-10 p.m.; The Commonwealth Pub, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite #100, Bend; thecommonwealthpub.com or 541-668-6200.

Monday 8/4

Riverbank Remedies — A Guided Herbal Plant Walk: Find out what herbal medicines and wild foods are growing in our area; 5-7 p.m.; $25 sliding scale available; Trailhead TBD Closer to date, 1841 NE Division St., Bend; forestwisecollective.com or 541-728-2368.

Tuesday 8/5

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 8/6

Silent Disco Outdoor Yoga: A weekly silent disco outdoor yoga series featuring weekly art, healing and music collabs that celebrate Bend’s creative spirit; 5-6:30 p.m.; $30 suggested donation, pay-what-you-can; Hanai, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; preshowflowwithsoultrip.eventbrite.com.

Thursday 8/7

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Friday 8/8

Creekside Yoga: Every Friday evening this summer; 5-6 p.m.; $25; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.

Sunset Yoga at Smith Rock: Move, breathe and connect in one of Oregon’s most beautiful locations, all are invited to stay after for a N/A drink and community connection, all levels welcome, limited spots; 6:30-8 p.m.; $26, includes outdoor yoga mat, yoga props, one N/A beverage; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.