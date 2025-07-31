Explore calendar Aug 2-8: Sunriver Pétanque Club
Published 3:30 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025
Ongoing
Outdoor Yoga Classes: Join for all-levels outdoor yoga flow classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $22; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.
Saturday 8/2
31st Cascade Lakes Swim Festival: 3000-meter open water swim and 1500-meter open water swim (Oregon Open Water Team Championship); 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, limited parking; Elk Lake — South Beach Day Use Area, Cascade Lakes Highway, Bend; clubassistant.com.
Central Oregon Badminton: All levels are welcome from beginner to experienced, instruction, racquets, birdies provided; 6-8 p.m.; $10 children under 13 free; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend.
Concealed Handgun License Class: Class meets and exceeds the education requirements for you to apply for your concealed handgun license; 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; $65; Sportsman’s Warehouse, 63492 NW Hunnell Road, Bend; facebook.com/events/730041256227627.
Sunday 8/3
Nature Journaling: Join Kolby Kirk for a morning of learning tips and techniques for keeping a journal while exploring nature; 9 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Willow Springs Preserve, near Sisters, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Sisters Historic Landmarks Walking Tour: Explore the history of downtown Sisters on a docent-led guided tour, family friendly and handicap accessible; 10-11 a.m.; free; Sisters Museum, 151 N. Spruce St., Sisters; threesistershistoricalsociety.org.
Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.
Table Tennis Sundays: Round robin table tennis on Sunday afternoons; 4-10 p.m.; The Commonwealth Pub, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite #100, Bend; thecommonwealthpub.com or 541-668-6200.
Monday 8/4
Riverbank Remedies — A Guided Herbal Plant Walk: Find out what herbal medicines and wild foods are growing in our area; 5-7 p.m.; $25 sliding scale available; Trailhead TBD Closer to date, 1841 NE Division St., Bend; forestwisecollective.com or 541-728-2368.
Tuesday 8/5
Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.
Wednesday 8/6
Silent Disco Outdoor Yoga: A weekly silent disco outdoor yoga series featuring weekly art, healing and music collabs that celebrate Bend’s creative spirit; 5-6:30 p.m.; $30 suggested donation, pay-what-you-can; Hanai, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; preshowflowwithsoultrip.eventbrite.com.
Thursday 8/7
Friday 8/8
Creekside Yoga: Every Friday evening this summer; 5-6 p.m.; $25; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.
Sunset Yoga at Smith Rock: Move, breathe and connect in one of Oregon’s most beautiful locations, all are invited to stay after for a N/A drink and community connection, all levels welcome, limited spots; 6:30-8 p.m.; $26, includes outdoor yoga mat, yoga props, one N/A beverage; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.