Go! & Do: Bend-area things to do for July 31-Aug. 6

The Sunriver Pétanque Club meets on Sundays and Thursdays at Mary McCallum Park in Sunriver. (Submitted photo)

There are weekly yoga classes at Drake Park in Bend on Tuesdays. (Submitted photo)

CROP Farmers Market is every Saturday through September at Stryker Park in Prineville. (Submitted photo)

The Old Mill District hosts First Friday Art Walk every first Friday of the month. (Submitted photo)

The Downtown Bend Public Libray and Sisters Public Library are hosting a comedic science show called "Professor Universe" on Thursday and Friday. (Submitted photo)

The Sisters Museum is running a Sisters historic landmarks walking tour on Sunday. (Submitted photo)

Arts

Thursday 7/31

Art is Work — Professional Practices for Visual Artists: In this workshop led by Nancy Floyd, participants will learn basic tips and best practices for a professional visual arts career; 6-8 p.m.; $35; Scalehouse, 550 NW Franklin Ave., Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse2025.eventive.org or 541-362-1288.

Glass Open Studio: If you have taken a glass class at DIYcave come back and use our tools to practice what you learned with the help of an instructor; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $45, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 909 SE Armour Road, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Friday 8/1

Old Mill District First Friday Art Walk: Check out the artwork at businesses in the area; 3-6 p.m.; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; facebook.com/events/1728204814723465 or 541-312-0131.

Smiley Design Art & Craft Sale: Art and crafts sale featuring pottery, woodworking, printmaking, jewelry, small paintings and more; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Smiley Design, 443 NW Delaware Ave., Bend; 541-382-8406.

Saturday 8/2

Introduction to Mordants for Natural Dyeing: Dive into the technical processes behind natural color, where it comes from, and how to fasten it to fiber, participants will leave with two finished textiles and a natural dye journal; 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; $200; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Smiley Design Art & Craft Sale: Art and crafts sale featuring pottery, woodworking, printmaking, jewelry, small paintings and more; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Smiley Design, 443 NW Delaware Ave., Bend; 541-382-8406.

StirrUp Purpose Summer Movie Nights: Watch “Sleepless in Seattle” for Ladies Night; 7:30-10 p.m.; $10 per person or $20 per family; StirrUp Purpose, 60575 Billadeau Road, Bend; stirruppurpose.org or 541-410-0164.

Sunday 8/3

Smiley Design Art & Craft Sale: Art and crafts sale featuring pottery, woodworking, printmaking, jewelry, small paintings and more; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Smiley Design, 443 NW Delaware Ave., Bend; 541-382-8406.

Monday 8/4

The Pause Button — A Monthly Poetry Gathering: Bring a poem or two to share, poems can be written by you or by another poet; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Wednesday 8/6

Intro to Stained Glass — Honeycomb Suncatchers: Get hands-on experience with the basics of the copper foil technique and make your own stained-glass suncatcher! No prior skills needed; 6-8 p.m.; $119, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 909 SE Armour Rd, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Theater & Dance

Thursday 7/31

Voiceless — A Musical: The show was created by Bend-based composer and vocal coach Deena Kamm and comedy writer and professor Anne Fenn; 7-10 p.m.; $30 online, $35 at door; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; etcbend.org.

Friday 8/1

Shakespeare — “As You Like It”: AA classic romantic comedy, with a modern day twist, performed on the vineyard lawn, seating under shade sails and misters; 6 p.m.; $25; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.

Voiceless — A Musical: The show was created by Bend-based composer and vocal coach Deena Kamm and comedy writer and professor Anne Fenn; 7-10 p.m.; $30 online, $35 at door; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; etcbend.org.

Saturday 8/2

Voiceless — A Musical: The show was created by Bend-based composer and vocal coach Deena Kamm and comedy writer and professor Anne Fenn; 2-5 p.m. and 7-10 p.m.; $30 online, $35 at door; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; etcbend.org.

Sunday 8/3

Voiceless — A Musical: The show was created by Bend-based composer and vocal coach Deena Kamm and comedy writer and professor Anne Fenn; 7-10 p.m.; $30 online, $35 at door; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; etcbend.org.

Wednesday 8/6

Argentine Tango Classes and Social Dancing: Beginner four-week progressive series with practice; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5 práctica; classes are $45 for a bundle of four; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/tangoinbend or 901-550-5671.

Comedy

Thursday 7/31

Comedy at The Capitol with Anthony “Never Tony” Poponi: Headlining comic Anthony Poponi will perform; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $20 online; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; humore.us or 541-719-8056.

Friday 8/1

Comedy Open Mic: Comedy open mic, free to watch, free to perform, sign up at 7:30 p.m., starts 8 p.m.; 8-9 p.m.; Cheba Hut — Bend Westside, 288 SW Simpson Ave. L, Bend; katyipock.my.canva.site or 541-388-8400.

Maxx Eddy: The stand-up comedian will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $20; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; bendcomedyfestival.com.

Professor Universe — A Comedic Science Show: Take an engaging, educational trip through space, suggested ages 6 and older, all children must be accompanied by a caregiver; 11 a.m.-noon; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; facebook.com/events/1112521524090761 or 541-312-1070.

Monday 8/4

Beertown Comedy Open Mic: free to watch, free to perform, sign-ups at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beertowncomedy.com or 541-388-8331.

Books

Monday 8/4

The Pause Button — A Monthly Poetry Gathering: Bring a poem or two to share, poems can be written by you or by another poet; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Wednesday 8/6

Author Karen Spears Zacharias: Hear from the author about her latest book, The Devil’s Pulpit.; 6-7 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1050.

Current Fiction Book Club: The book club reads a variety of new and recently released literary fiction; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.

Sports & Outdoors

Outdoor Yoga Classes: Join for all-levels outdoor yoga flow classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $22; free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Thursday 7/31

Info Night — Run Your Happiest: Learn how a happiness-first approach to intermediate distance running will make running your rejuvenating and enjoyable workout, fall training starts Sept. 6; 7 p.m.; free; Online, Bend; ceilingunlimitedhealthcoaching.com or 503-481-0595.

Summer Skills Baseball Camps with MacDougall Training: Run by elite coaches who understand that baseball is about a combination of skills and fun; 9 a.m.-noon; $60/day ages 8-10, $100/day ages 11-13, packages available; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; macdougallbaseball.com.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Friday 8/1

Creekside Yoga: Every Friday evening this summer; 5-6 p.m.; $25; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.

Saturday 8/2

31st Cascade Lakes Swim Festival: 3000-meter open water swim and 1500-meter open water swim (Oregon Open Water Team Championship); 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, limited parking; Elk Lake — South Beach Day Use Area, Cascade Lakes Highway, Bend; clubassistant.com.

Central Oregon Badminton: All levels are welcome from beginner to experienced, instruction, racquets, birdies provided; 6-8 p.m.; $10 children under 13 free; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend.

Concealed Handgun License Class: Class meets and exceeds the education requirements for you to apply for your concealed handgun license; 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; $65; Sportsman’s Warehouse, 63492 NW Hunnell Road, Bend; facebook.com/events/730041256227627.

Sunday 8/3

Nature Journaling: Join Kolby Kirk for a morning of learning tips and techniques for keeping a journal while exploring nature; 9 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Willow Springs Preserve, near Sisters, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Sisters Historic Landmarks Walking Tour: Explore the history of downtown Sisters on a docent-led guided tour, family friendly and handicap accessible; 10-11 a.m.; free; Sisters Museum, 151 N. Spruce St., Sisters; threesistershistoricalsociety.org.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Table Tennis Sundays: Round robin table tennis on Sunday afternoons; 4-10 p.m.; The Commonwealth Pub, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite #100, Bend; thecommonwealthpub.com or 541-668-6200.

Monday 8/4

Riverbank Remedies — A Guided Herbal Plant Walk: Find out what herbal medicines and wild foods are growing in our area; 5-7 p.m.; $25 sliding scale available; Trailhead TBD Closer to date, 1841 NE Division St., Bend; forestwisecollective.com or 541-728-2368.

Tuesday 8/5

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 8/6

Silent Disco Outdoor Yoga: A weekly silent disco outdoor yoga series featuring weekly art, healing and music collabs that celebrate Bend’s creative spirit; 5-6:30 p.m.; $30 suggested donation, pay-what-you-can; Hanai, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; preshowflowwithsoultrip.eventbrite.com.

Kids & Family

Thursday 7/31

Farmers Market: Shop a wide variety of fresh, farm-to-table products from dedicated local vendors; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 541-593-1000.

Professor Universe — A Comedic Science Show: Science concepts boiled down into easy-to-understand ideas, and present them through fun, playful and interactive performances; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info

Summer Skills Baseball Camps with MacDougall Training: Run by elite coaches who understand that baseball is about a combination of skills and fun; 9 a.m.-noon; $60/day ages 8-10, $100/day ages 11-13, packages available; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; macdougallbaseball.com.

Friday 8/1

Free Mattress Recycling Event: Residents can recycle mattresses and box springs for free every Friday, thanks to an Oregon state law that took effect this year and the Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress program; 8 a.m.-noon; free; On the Move, Movers Moving Company, 1350 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; byebyemattress.com or 541-859-8684.

Professor Universe — A Comedic Science Show: Take an engaging, educational trip through space, suggested ages 6 and older, all children must be accompanied by a caregiver; 11 a.m.-noon; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; facebook.com/events/1112521524090761 or 541-312-1070.

Saturday 8/2

Storytime with Sloth: There will be books, songs and coloring time, all ages welcome; 10-11 a.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Sunday 8/3

Sisters Historic Landmarks Walking Tour: Explore the history of downtown Sisters on a docent-led guided tour, family friendly and handicap accessible; 10-11 a.m.; free; Sisters Museum, 151 N. Spruce St., Sisters; threesistershistoricalsociety.org.

Monday 8/4

Vacation Bible School (VBS): Join for a four-day study at Cascade Seventh-day Adventist Church; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Cascade Seventh-day Adventist Church, 60670 Brookswood Blvd., Bend; cascadeor.adventistchurch.org or 541-306-0384.

Wednesday 8/6

Kids Intro to Welding (Ages 10-17): In this hands-on class, kids will cut steel with a torch and learn how to weld those pieces back together; 5-7 p.m.; $99, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Screen “Paddington in Peru:” Screen the movie as part of Summer With the Library thanks to Regal Cinemas Old Mill, seats are available on a first come, first served basis; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; free; Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-2901.

Lectures & Classes

Thursday 7/31

Art is Work — Professional Practices for Visual Artists: In this workshop led by Nancy Floyd, participants will learn basic tips and best practices for a professional visual arts career; 6-8 p.m.; $35; Scalehouse, 550 NW Franklin Ave., Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse2025.eventive.org or 541-362-1288.

Info Night — Run Your Happiest: Learn how a happiness-first approach to intermediate distance running will make running your rejuvenating and enjoyable workout, fall training starts Sept. 6; 7 p.m.; free; Online, Bend; ceilingunlimitedhealthcoaching.com or 503-481-0595.

Sounds of the Ground — Making Music with Soil: Join for a Sound Composition Performance workshop with 2025 PMRCAA resident artist Scott Kildall; 4-5 p.m.; $10; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Friday 8/1

Creekside Yoga: Every Friday evening this summer; 5-6 p.m.; $25; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.

Volunteer Flyer Posting: Looking for volunteers to assist in hanging event flyers around Bend, Sisters, Tumalo and Redmond; noon; free; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Saturday 8/2

Concealed Handgun License Class: Class meets and exceeds the education requirements for you to apply for your concealed handgun license; 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; $65; Sportsman’s Warehouse, 63492 NW Hunnell Road, Bend; facebook.com/events/730041256227627.

Introduction to Mordants for Natural Dyeing: Dive into the technical processes behind natural color, where it comes from, and how to fasten it to fiber, participants will leave with two finished textiles and a natural dye journal; 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; $200; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Spiritual Cleansing with Agua de Florida & Denai Grace Fuller: Learn spiritual cleansing with Florida Water, explore four elemental cleansing practices, craft a Florida Water and create garlands to bring the medicine into your home; 4-5:30 p.m.; $55; The Peoples Apothecary, 1841 NE Division St., Bend; moonflowermedicine.love or 541-728-2368.

Monday 8/4

Balance in the Saddle — Better Riding Biomechanics: Ride with balance and ease — no horse needed, learn posture, stability and body awareness through expert demos and guided exercises to improve your biomechanics and deepen your ride connection; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; $40; Sisters Community Hall, 301 S. Elm St., Sisters; schoolofranch.net.

Bend Zen Meditation Group: Develop your practice with Bend Zen on Monday evenings, two 25-minute sits, walking meditation and a member-led dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free; Brooks Hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net.

Intro to Fused Glass — Garden & Plant Stakes: In this fun and beginner-friendly class, learn the basics of fused glass design, cutting and assembly while creating a set of 2-4 colorful garden or plant stakes perfect for indoors or out; 6-8 p.m.; $139, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 909 SE Armour Road, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Intro to MIG Welding: This hands-on class is perfect for beginners or anyone needing a refresher class in cutting and welding; 6-8 p.m.; $139, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Tuesday 8/5

National Night Out with Bend Police 2025: A nationwide program designed to foster strong relationships between the community and law enforcement; 4-8 p.m.; free; Bear Creek Elementary School, 51 SE 13th St., Bend; facebook.com/share/16XDjuUbrV or 541-383-6120.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 8/6

Argentine Tango Classes and Social Dancing: Beginner four-week progressive series with practice; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5 práctica; classes are $45 for a bundle of four; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/tangoinbend or 901-550-5671.

Intro to Stained Glass — Honeycomb Suncatchers: Get hands-on experience with the basics of the copper foil technique and make your own stained-glass suncatcher, no prior skills needed; 6-8 p.m.; $119, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 909 SE Armour Road, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Living Well with Chronic Pain: Living with chronic pain or caring for someone who is? This free, six-week workshop is for adults 60+ managing chronic conditions like arthritis, back pain, headaches or pelvic pain; 1-3:30 p.m.; free; Council on Aging Senior Services Center, 1036 NE Fifth St., Bend; councilonaging.org or 215-313-5582.

Silent Disco Outdoor Yoga: A weekly silent disco outdoor yoga series featuring weekly art, healing and music collabs that celebrate Bend’s creative spirit; 5-6:30 p.m.; $30 suggested donation, pay-what-you-can; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; preshowflowwithsoultrip.eventbrite.com.

Food & Drinks

Thursday 7/31

Concert Nights — Pre-Show Hang: Join for pre-show dinner and drinks, $1 off your first round of drinks; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales Brasserie, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; monkless.com or 541-797-6760.

Farmers Market: Shop a wide variety of fresh, farm-to-table products from dedicated local vendors; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 541-593-1000.

Happy Hour Daily: $7 and $8 glasses of wine, cold beer and discounted snacks; 3-5 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Head Games Trivia Night: free, multi-media trivia every Thursday; 7-9 p.m.; free; Wonderland Chicken @ Worthy Brewing, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthybrewing.com or 541-678-6268.

Munch & Music: free concerts in Drake Park every Thursday starting July 3 through Aug. 7; 5-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com.

Trivia Thursdays with QuizHead Games: Trivia Thursdays at Ponch’s Place, play with friends and family; 6-8 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; ponchsplace.com or 541-236-5426.

Yappy Hour: Sip cocktails, treat your pup; featuring drink specials, free pup cups and a dog park full of wagging tails; 3-5:30 p.m.; free; Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; craterlakespirits.com or 541-318-0200.

Friday 8/1

First Friday Oyster Night: Monthly celebration of oysters from Washington’s Hama Hama Oyster Company accompanied by paired wines, Champagne, craft beer and European-style small plates and nibbles; 3-9 p.m.; free, price varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Happy Hour Daily: $7 and $8 glasses of wine, cold beer and discounted snacks; 3-5 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Saturday 8/2

Concert Nights — Pre-Show Hang: Join for pre-show dinner and drinks, $1 off your first round of drinks; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales Brasserie, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; monkless.com or 541-797-6760.

CROP Farmers Markets: Markets are Saturdays from June through September; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Stryker Park, Northeast Fourth Street and Elm Street, Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org.

Happy Hour Daily: $7 and $8 glasses of wine, cold beer and discounted snacks; 3-5 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Tomi Mart Matsuri: Bend’s Asian market is hosting a ramen eating contest; 2-7:30 p.m.; free; Tomi Mart, 1180 SE Third St., Bend; instagram.com/tomimartbend or 541-668-7066.

Sunday 8/3

Concert Nights — Pre-Show Hang: Join for pre-show dinner and drinks, $1 off your first round of drinks; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales Brasserie, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; monkless.com or 541-797-6760.

Happy Hour Daily: $7 and $8 glasses of wine, cold beer and discounted snacks; 3-5 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Scrabble Club: Play Scrabble every Sunday; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Monday 8/4

Bottles & Boards: Bring your favorite game or borrow one; 2-9 p.m.; free; Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way #149, Bend; bendwinebar.com.

Trivia Night: Free trivia hosted by Quiz Head Games every Monday, with prizes; 6-8 p.m.; free; Greg’s Grill, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; gregsgrill.com.

Tuesday 8/5

Bingo!: Have fun, win $$ and support a local non-profit organization; 6-8 p.m.; free entry, cards $1-$5; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Concert Nights — Pre-Show Hang: Join for pre-show dinner and drinks, $1 off your first round of drinks; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales Brasserie, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; monkless.com or 541-797-6760.

Happy Hour Daily: $7 and $8 glasses of wine, cold beer and discounted snacks; 3-5 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Locals’ Day: Every Tuesday enjoy $4 beer, seltzer and cider, plus $1 off wine; noon-9 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.

Wednesday 8/6

Bend Farmers Market: Shop from local growers, makers and vendors; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.

Happy Hour Daily: $7 and $8 glasses of wine, cold beer and discounted snacks; 3-5 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.