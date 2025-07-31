Mid Oregon Credit Union launches school supplies fundraiser

Published 11:17 am Thursday, July 31, 2025

By Noemi Arellano-Summer

Jessica Bentley, Highland Magnet at Kenwood School office manager, carries some supplies from the school’s supply room to a classroom in August 2024 in Bend.
Mid Oregon Credit Union, in partnership with Family Access Network, is kicking off its annual Supplies 4 School fundraiser throughout August.

Starting Friday, community members can drop off new school supplies or make donations at any of the eight Mid Oregon Credit Union branches throughout Central Oregon. Donations can also be made online.

Items donated will support students in the community where they are donated. The credit union collaborates with Family Access Network advocates and school districts to make sure supplies reaches children who may lack necessary items.

The credit union has been running this fundraiser for more than 20 years.

Items needed this year include water bottles, headphones, backpacks, mechanical pencils and pencil lead, 3-inch binders, college-ruled spiral notebooks, pencil pouches and highlighters.

Visit: midoregon.com/community/supplies-4-schools.shtml

